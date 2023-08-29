My name is Alyson Ball. I live outside of Belgrade with my husband and special needs son. I am writing this to encourage people to get involved in advocating for causes that are important to you and to be in direct contact with our elected state legislators. I am physically disabled and use a wheelchair and oxygen and I have a 17-year-old with multiple special needs of a developmental, physical, and medical variety. I have also served as an officer with the Bozeman Area Special Education Parent/Teacher Association (SEPTA) for the last 15 years. My work with SEPTA has given me the opportunity to advocate at the legislature and to see first-hand how effective grassroots efforts and speaking directly with our elected decision makers can be.
In 2015, as the result of a legislative listening session where people in the special needs community had a chance to express our priorities and concerns to candidates for state office, it became clear that a statewide priority was rectifying the fact that our state was one of the last states in the nation that didn’t provide schooling for students with special needs up to age 21. With the assistance of multiple current legislators and the promise of support from legislative candidates, we mounted a campaign to get a bill that would provide this vital education to help young adults with special needs to become happy and productive citizens. By the next session, we had a bill introduced and a whole bunch of families took time out of our crazy lives to travel to Helena and testify and advocate for it. We would soon learn that most law makers were not even aware of the issue and that our first job would be to educate them. To make a long story short, we continued a state-wide effort to educate our elected leaders and advocate for the passage of a bill to fix this egregious educational oversight through the next 4 sessions. Our continued efforts and staying in personal contact with our legislators paid off and in 2021 a bill was signed into law that allows some students with special needs to receive education between ages 19 and 21. The bill is far from perfect and we still have work to do, but it was an amazing thing to see something that started as a need that was identified as vitally important to our community and has led to actual legislation that is improving the education of some students with special needs. It all started with conversations between legislators and constituents.
I am telling you this story to encourage you to start conversations with our elected representatives. We have an excellent opportunity coming up to do just that. A Democratic Legislative Listening Session is going to be held at Belgrade Public Library from 6-7pm on Thursday, August 31st. It will be an opportunity to meet some of the Democratic leadership including the Senate Minority Leader, Pat Flowers of Belgrade and to talk with them about whatever priorities you have. They want to hear from us and I can personally attest that this type of event can lead to actual legislation and results. Our civic duty doesn’t end when we cast our vote. I will be there to speak to things that are important to me and I hope you will come express your priorities too.