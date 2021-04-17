With little hints of warmer weather coming and going, I can’t wait for the real shift in seasons that allows for time on drier trails following our signature mud season.
And if the past 12 months are any indication of what to expect this summer, I won’t be alone in my interest to seek time in the outdoors; not by a long shot.
If the past year has taught us anything, it is how public lands serve us: as a refuge through hard times, providing a strong economic foundation, and creating opportunity for so many Montana communities.
But access to our public lands and the rugged experiences they provide are not guaranteed. They require us to continue to work together so that we can pass on these places and opportunities to those who follow us.
Survey after survey highlight just how important public lands and recreation opportunities are to Montanans — and the power they have to bring communities together. The ways in which our outdoors bring value and create opportunity are a formidable indication of how we also must care for and protect them.
Montanans are well practiced at forging agreements with our friends and neighbors over how we should manage our public lands. On a single-track ride, a steep hike to a nearby peak or simply over a beer, we seek and find the common ground that unites us.
We contribute to successful public lands solutions that engage our communities, inviting the necessary diverse stakeholder input that creates results.
And we can’t afford to stop working together now. As more and more people discover our vast and unspoiled outdoors, we need to protect what inherently makes them so special.
Sen. Jon Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act is one such piece of policy that strikes a balance between conservation and recreation. The BCSA addresses a variety of benefits that public lands provide — wildlife habitat, recreation, timber harvest and clean, trout-filled waters. The bill would add nearly 80,000 new acres of Wilderness above Ovando and Seeley Lake while securing recreation opportunities for mountain biking and snowmobiling.
This solution is just as important for businesses as it is for outdoor recreationists, conservationists, loggers, ranchers and outfitters. The BCSA landscape supports more than 9,000 guided-outfitter days on the Blackfoot River and thousands of recreational service days and guest nights for guest ranches and outfitters.
Simply put, the BCSA is our chance to protect what makes Montana so special and to protect an essential economic driver.
My business is one of many that relies on healthy, accessible landscapes and on our opportunities to experience them in a variety of ways. That’s why grassroots legislation such as the BCSA is so essential — especially at a time when the outdoors are more integral to our everyday health, success and solace than ever before.
People are discovering, and rediscovering, the outdoors at an elevated pace as we navigate life during a pandemic. Our investment in and protection of these assets is crucial and necessary.
The BCSA has made plenty of headlines. And it warrants all of us communicating to our federal decision-makers why this bill is needed. We stand ready to make trips once again to Washington, D.C., send letters and make calls to our Congressional delegation, and stand alongside Senator Tester to get this bill passed.
We applaud and support Sen. Tester’s dedication to helping Montanans find their way to solutions that fit the public lands in our backyard. And we call on Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale to join him and champion the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act.
Now is the time to get this done — for Montanans, for our livelihoods and for our way of life.
