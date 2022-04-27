Rising food prices, fuel and housing costs are putting a strain on all our budgets. Many families cannot absorb these cost-of-living hikes and face the threat of hunger and food insecurity in the months to come. Two US Department of Agriculture (USDA) programs could help struggling Montana families but need the support of our policymakers.
The first is Pandemic EBT (P-EBT), established in 2020, in response to school closures that kept children from school meals during COVID-19 lockdowns. The program has been a lifeline for thousands of struggling families in our state over the past two years. These P-EBT funds also support local economies because they put grocery dollars directly in the hands of eligible families, who spend their benefits at grocery stores and participating farmers markets.
In 2020 and 2021 Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) issued P-EBT benefits to all eligible students and to children from SNAP households under the age of six.
Currently Montana has no plans to request these funds for 2022. Unless the governor directs DPHHS to act, Montana will miss out on an estimated $36.6 million in federal food assistance for more than 97,500 children.
As registered dietitians we know the positive impacts of balanced nutrition on children’s ability to succeed. When children are hungry, they can’t learn, grow properly, and their overall well-being suffers. Access to healthy foods, especially fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, also helps kids stay well today and prevents long-term chronic diseases. All Montanans, especially our children, deserve access to nourishing foods.
Help us urge Gov. Gianforte and the Montana DPHHS to connect eligible Montana students and families with food benefits for school year 2021-22 and summer 2022. P-EBT benefits can make a difference between hunger and well-being for many families. Cyndi Maurer, single working mom in southwest Montana, participated in the P-EBT program during summer 2021. In a letter to her local paper, she shared how P-EBT benefits ensured she had food on the table for her children to keep them healthy and happy over the summer.
Contact the governor: Montana must issue P-EBT
Can we count on our governor to step up for Montana families? Urge Gov. Gianforte to allow parents and guardians to access these needed food benefits for our children. Please contact Gov. Gianforte’s office today at 406-444-3111 or use the online form at https://svc.mt.gov/gov/contact/shareopinion
Support kids with healthy school meals for all
The second USDA program now at risk in Montana and across the US is the healthy school meals (breakfast and lunch) K-12 students have been receiving at no cost since the beginning of the pandemic. The bipartisan Support Kids Not Red Tape Act (Senate Bill 3979) would extend USDA flexibility for school meals programs.
This bill would allow school nutrition program operators in Montana to continue feeding children at no cost to parents. It would also ease burdensome paperwork requirements, increase meal program reimbursement, and give schools flexibility when dealing with supply chain shortages. Without passage of this legislation, the current flexibilities expire on June 30, 2022. This means that Montana school nutrition programs are in jeopardy and that hungry children may miss out on the meals that help them be fit, healthy and ready to learn.
During the pandemic, the USDA waivers have allowed schools to feed many more hungry kids across the state. In Belgrade School District 44 for example, school breakfast meals have increased by 119% and school lunches increased 16% compared to pre-COVID numbers. According to Brittany Moats, Belgrade’s Food Service Director, losing the USDA waivers would negatively impact students and the meal program in many ways. “We know that breakfast improves school attendance as well as classroom behavior and performance,” says Moats. “We want students to have this daily nutrition boost.”
Contact Sen. Daines: Urge him to sign on to S.B. 3979
Sen. Jon Tester is one of the 52 bipartisan sponsors of the critical legislation to extend the waivers through the coming school year. Can we count on Sen. Daines to step up for Montana families? Urge Sen. Daines to provide certainty and stability for Montana schools, families and children by signing on to S.B. 3979. Contact him today by the online message form at https://www.daines.senate.gov/connect/email-steve