Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

New scientific findings are hitting the headlines this month about the planetary loss of species, increasing extinctions, and fading biodiversity. One can hope that this will help awaken humanity regarding the grim impacts of human numbers on this planet, not to mention our extravagant and impactful life styles. But this should not be our first jolt of reality. We have watched and loved the movies of the beautifully spoken naturalist, David Attenborough, and read the words of the brilliant scientist, E. O. Wilson — to mention a few.

What might be different today, in contrast with last year, is that the solution to the loss of biodiversity is suddenly being coupled with the solution to climate change. It is suggested, and touted, that if we can stop pouring carbon into the atmosphere to slow climate change (which to date we have not), then we will simultaneously and conveniently stop the massive rate of extinction of species. While slowing climate change is a necessity to saving species, including the human species, it clearly won’t stop extinctions. Extinctions have more to do with habitat – space, food, water, health, safety, reproduction.

“Human overshoot” is a helpful term describing the problem, used by the World Wildlife Fund and others, spotlighting the immense loss of wildlife populations in the last 50 years due to global pollution, industrial development, expansion of agriculture, indiscriminate hunting, habitat fragmentation — and increasingly, the loss of habitat due to rare earth mining and massive expansion of solar and wind, designed to help us go green and at such a pace that the economies of scale will hopefully make it affordable.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Dorothy Bradley is a former eight term Montana representative, retired in Clyde Park.

Tags

Recommended for you