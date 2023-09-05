Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

John F. Kennedy once said, “We must promote–to the best of our ability and by all possible and appropriate means–the mental and physical health of all our citizens.”

During my career in public service, I looked for opportunities to improve the health of Montanans and Americans.

Today, Congress has an opportunity to address a growing new epidemic affecting the health of millions of Americans of all ages and backgrounds.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Max Baucus is a former U.S. Senator and Ambassador to China. He is Montana’s longest serving U.S. Senator, having served 5 terms from 1978-2014. He writes from Bozeman.

Tags

Recommended for you