As working mamas, we are emblematic of many Mountain Mamas across our state. Just last week as we teamed up to plan an important public lands rally at the Capitol, Whitney was also taking care of her sick kiddo at home, on top of all of her other duties as executive director. Just three days later, it was Becky’s turn — with kids home sniffling with fevers.

Our laptops are still open and our calendars remain “available” as we plan everything from testimony for the next hearing at our state’s capitol, a lobbying trip to Washington, D.C., and the Rally for Public Lands in Helena next week — all amid the daily demands of being working moms.

To the mamas reading this, it’s nothing new. We know that life is full of hard things, and that when it comes to what matters to us most, distractions just make things worse. What we do is balance the work, tackle the hard problems and never let the small stuff distract us from our core values.

Becky Edwards is the executive director of the Mountain Mamas, and lives in Bozeman with her husband and three daughters. Whitney Tawney is executive director of the Montana Conservation Voters Education Fund and lives in Bozeman with her husband and almost five year old son, Henry.

