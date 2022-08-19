Let the news come to you

Did anybody notice how low our Montana reservoirs got in the past year? When will politicians and Montana citizens adopt serious water conservation? We all ignore many simple water-conservation opportunities. Where are the rebates for water-saving toilets? Why don’t we ration landscape watering for lawns, parks, and golf courses? When will necessary water-price increases arrive in the mailboxes of citizens and organizations?

What we can do now

Even water-saving toilets, water rationing, and cost increases won’t alone protect us from long-term drought. We must let urine sit in our home toilets, public toilets, and public urinals. Commercial facilities should disable automatic flushing now. We can wash our hands using one half cup of cold water or less, with the help of foaming soap. Waiting for hot water at our faucets must stop in both summer and winter. If these suggestions make you uncomfortable or offend your hygienic sensitivities, imagine a day when your toilet contains no water. How would that affect your comfort and your personal hygiene?

John Krigger is the president of Saturn Resource Management in Helena.

