“The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.” A version of this powerful statement has been declared by scores of great leaders for generations, from Gandhi to a recent Pope, and by leaders of all political persuasions. So what does this have to do with you, a citizen of Gallatin County?
Now is your chance to prove your true measure as a citizen, by voting to grant your county commissioners the authority to levy up to nine additional mills for the purpose of funding the Gallatin County Rest Home.
This Rest Home is the last standing skilled care facility in the state that takes Medicaid patients. State law gives DPHHS the authority to set provider rates for Medicaid patients. Our state set the Medicaid reimbursement rates well below the full cost of care, causing all of the other public nursing homes to close. If Gallatin County cannot budget for the real cost of care, the Rest Home will have to close. Consider if your parent or grandparent becomes too frail to remain at home, and there is no place for them to receive care. Consider if your best friend suffers an injury that requires rehabilitation and skilled care in order to recover and there is not one facility that provides necessary care for Medicaid patients. Most private nursing homes do not take Medicaid patients, so they will have no recourse in our state.
Fortunately, voters passed a bond issue back in the 1980s to expand and renovate the Gallatin Rest Home. The bond issue passed 3 to 1, and the result has been decades of quality care for the needy. But now, your state Department of Public Health and Human Services has failed to set Medicaid rates sufficient to cover the costs of necessary services.
When a candidate for the Legislature knocks on your door looking for your vote, be sure to ask them if they will vote to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates to cover the real cost of care of older Montanans who cannot care for themselves. We can all hope that these inadequate rates will be increased in the next legislative session. But meanwhile, the county commissioners need to have the authority to keep this excellent facility open until this happens.
