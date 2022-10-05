Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

“The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.” A version of this powerful statement has been declared by scores of great leaders for generations, from Gandhi to a recent Pope, and by leaders of all political persuasions. So what does this have to do with you, a citizen of Gallatin County?

Now is your chance to prove your true measure as a citizen, by voting to grant your county commissioners the authority to levy up to nine additional mills for the purpose of funding the Gallatin County Rest Home.

This Rest Home is the last standing skilled care facility in the state that takes Medicaid patients. State law gives DPHHS the authority to set provider rates for Medicaid patients. Our state set the Medicaid reimbursement rates well below the full cost of care, causing all of the other public nursing homes to close. If Gallatin County cannot budget for the real cost of care, the Rest Home will have to close. Consider if your parent or grandparent becomes too frail to remain at home, and there is no place for them to receive care. Consider if your best friend suffers an injury that requires rehabilitation and skilled care in order to recover and there is not one facility that provides necessary care for Medicaid patients. Most private nursing homes do not take Medicaid patients, so they will have no recourse in our state.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Jane Jelinski served as a Gallatin County commissioner from 1984 to 1998.