Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

You know the drill. Every election cycle, we’re told this is the most important election yet and every year, the stakes seem to get higher. But Democracy demands constant vigilance which requires us to stand up once again to powerful special interests who want to take away our freedom to access our public lands.

We owe it to our kids and our grandkids to show up on November 8 and vote for leaders who will protect what makes Montana the place we call home.

Montana’s Legislature is only two seats away from an anti-conservation supermajority, our nonpartisan state Supreme Court is facing a partisan future and Gallatin County’s breakneck growth is forcing us to reckon with development pressures that must be balanced with our outdoors. It’s time we put the right people forward to lead us through the storm.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Whitney Tawney is the Executive Director of Montana Conservation Voters and a resident of Bozeman. You can find all of MCV’s 2022 endorsed candidates at mtvoters.org/endorsements.