You know the drill. Every election cycle, we’re told this is the most important election yet and every year, the stakes seem to get higher. But Democracy demands constant vigilance which requires us to stand up once again to powerful special interests who want to take away our freedom to access our public lands.
We owe it to our kids and our grandkids to show up on November 8 and vote for leaders who will protect what makes Montana the place we call home.
Montana’s Legislature is only two seats away from an anti-conservation supermajority, our nonpartisan state Supreme Court is facing a partisan future and Gallatin County’s breakneck growth is forcing us to reckon with development pressures that must be balanced with our outdoors. It’s time we put the right people forward to lead us through the storm.
With the threat of an anti-conservation supermajority in the 2023 Legislature, it’s imperative that we elect responsible legislative candidates who will protect our unparalleled public lands and our unique constitutional right to a “clean and healthful environment.”
We need leaders like Pat Flowers and Denise Hayman in the Montana Senate. Flowers takes a balanced approach to handling some of our most complicated conservation issues, and Hayman has remained one of our most dependable legislators, never compromising Montana’s outdoors.
We also need the experience and proven leadership of Alice Buckley, Jim Hamilton, Kelly Kortum and Ed Staffman back in the Montana House of Representatives. And we need the fresh ideas and energy that Alanah Griffith, Elizabeth Marum and Eric Matthews will bring to the Capitol next year. Last session we saw increased efforts to limit the freedom to access our public lands and to privatize wildlife. We need these candidates in the legislature to hold powerful interests accountable and fight for the Montana we love.
Who we elect to local government matters too. Gallatin County needs local leadership to tackle housing and development issues to protect Montana as the state we love. Jennifer Boyer (running for Gallatin County Commission) and Audrey Cromwell (running for Gallatin County Attorney) know the Big Sky State and will protect our outdoor legacy for the next generation.
While MCV doesn’t endorse on the federal level, the Western Congressional race will no doubt impact Montana’s outdoors. During his tenure as Secretary of Interior, Ryan Zinke spearheaded historic efforts to privatize our public lands. But rest assured, Monica Tranel will fight to protect Montana’s outdoor way of life every single day and make Zinke’s shameful record stay in the past.
Finally, and potentially most importantly, the two Montana Supreme Court races. With the growing attacks on our state’s constitution and our right to a “clean and healthful environment,” we must elect judges who will protect Montana’s outdoor legacy.
Sitting Supreme Court Justice Ingrid Gustafson has served consistently as an unbiased, fair and impartial judge. Additionally, we know Justice Jim Rice will continue his unwavering commitment to upholding the Montana Constitution and we trust he will approach all cases with a fair and impartial lens.
Montana’s future is on the ballot this election cycle. To me, that means my son’s future and the generations that follow, which is why I’m proud Montana Conservation Voters and many of our partner organizations are working hard to elect pro-conservation leaders to keep Montana the Last Best Place. Our kids deserve strong leaders who will protect Gallatin County. Please vote for our public lands, our clean water, our clean air and for our kids this Tuesday.
