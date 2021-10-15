Guest column: USFS sees logging as the solution to any problem By George Wuerthner Guest columnist Oct 15, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After reading the article in the Oct. 7 Chronicle titled “Timber Treatment” about the North Bridger logging project, one gets the idea that until the Forest Service and timber industry came along to “fix” things; our forests were going to hell in a handbasket.For instance, the Forest Service’s silviculturist interviewed for the article suggests the reason for the project is to promote “Forest Health.” But, of course, the timber industry and Forest Service have defined what constitutes “health” conveniently based on the Industrial Forestry Paradigm, which favors logging as the solution to any problem—real or imagined.The irony of “forest health” as a justification for logging is that much science finds the second-highest biodiversity occurs after significant bark beetle outbreaks or wildfire. There are more bees, birds, small mammals, flowers, fungi, and shrubs. All of which contribute to diversity—which ostensibly the Forest Service suggests is the goal of the project. But instead of allowing these natural agents to operate, the Forest Service is doing everything in its power to reduce their influence and substitute chainsaws for biological processes.For instance, the agency says it must log larger conifers as a means of promoting aspen. But bark beetle target large trees and often kill them at no cost to taxpayers. However from the Forest Service’s distorted view of forest health natural mortality from bark beetles is somehow considered a sign of “unhealthy” forests. The problem with the Forest Service staff is that they are so immersed in the Industrial Forestry paradigm that the only mortality of trees they accept is that from chainsaws.The idea that removal of larger Douglas fir will reduce large wildfires is another myth the Forest Service promotes. What burns in a wildfire are fine fuels like needles, shrubs, grass, and so forth. Large trees remain as snags, primarily because they do not combust easily. Larger trees also last longer in the ecosystem. They take much longer to rot and decompose, so they are critical to retain on-site—even if they die or are dead. Their removal by the timber industry diminishes the health of the forest ecosystem.“Chainsaw medicine” has many impacts that the agency personnel either downplay or ignore. For instance, logging roads are a significant avenue for the spread of weeds. The mere creation of a road also displaces native wildlife like elk. Removing larger trees (which the agency is doing) diminishes the wildlife habitat that dead trees provide for many different species, from insects to bats.In an era of climate warming, protecting our forests from chainsaw medicine for carbon storage is the single greatest “good” that national forests can provide society. Research, which the Forest Service ignores, shows that logging and wood processing contribute to significant CO2 emissions — typically much greater than any produced by a wildfire — thus exacerbating fire spread and insect outbreaks. Moreover, even after a wildfire, most of the carbon remains on the site as snags, roots, and charcoal, all of which provide long-term carbon storage.The real threat to our forest ecosystems doesn’t come from wildfire or bark beetles or any other natural agent, rather from the perverse ideas about forest health promoted by the Industrial Forestry Paradigm. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe George Wuerthner is an ecologist who has studied forest ecosystems for decades. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Forest Service Botany Biology Silviculture Trees Personnel Bark Beetle Paradigm Forestry Wildlife Recommended for you More from this section Giving it a shot: Satisfaction after a day of grouse hunting near Bozeman Posted: Oct. 14, 2021 Siddoway , Beverly Lucille Garver Posted: Oct. 13, 2021 Tree branches, a phone malfunction and Texans taking pictures of snow: Police Reports for Monday, Oct. 11 Posted: Oct. 12, 2021 Guest column: A better solution for replacing Gallatin County's courts building Posted: Oct. 12, 2021 Guest column: Expansion of bison transfer program a reason for hope Posted: Oct. 9, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will you vote for in the race for Bozeman mayor? You voted: Terry Cunningham Brian LaMeres Chris Brizzolara Vote View Results Back