Hunting and angling groups have done us all a favor by highlighting the problem of public lands locked away behind no-trespassing signs, the result of arcane laws that give ranchers and other landowners the right to block access. But this is not just a hunting and fishing access issue. The intermixed federal, state, and private landownership pattern across much of the West creates major problems for land management, for wildlife and habitat conservation, and for access to federal public lands not just by hunters but by all Americans, including campers, birdwatchers, rockhounds, wild horse enthusiasts, hikers, and wildlife viewers — essentially all of us.
Let’s take the checkerboard of land ownership in Wyoming as an example, where this is the core issue in several lawsuits involving individuals attempting to hunt on public lands. The checkerboard pattern results from land grants to railroad corporations under the 1850s-era Railroad Acts, enacted as a subsidy to incentivize the construction of transcontinental railways. This created a bizarre hodgepodge of ownerships in which the corners of public lands touch in a diagonal checkerboard pattern on those federal lands that were never homesteaded. The same is true on the old railroad lands that have passed into private ownership. In Wyoming, state courts have at times asserted that it is illegal to step from one corner of public land to the next, ruling that the airspace above private property is inviolable, and any “corner crossing” constitutes trespass. In Wyoming, this situation extends in a band 40 miles wide stretching west, intermittently, from Elk Mountain across the Red Desert along the Union Pacific railway.
It’s not just a public access problem, but also a land management headache. For the Bureau of Land Management, the interspersion of private and public lands, often without fences (a benefit to wildlife, of course), means that the agency cannot realistically manage any of the uses occurring on public lands in the checkerboard. Private landowners essentially get veto power over any activities (or restrictions) the agency might allow or apply. In the Red Desert that means designated sage grouse Priority Habitats cannot be effectively protected, potential wilderness is not granted protective designations, wild horse herds are slated to be zeroed out, historic features like the Overland Trail and ancient rock art panels don’t get the full protection of federal law, and migration corridors and crucial wildlife ranges like the Red Desert to Hoback Mule Deer migration corridor cannot get their full measure of conservation.