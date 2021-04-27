After months of careful analysis and consideration, last September I approved a plan submitted by MSU Family Graduate Housing to open all available units to students, particularly graduate students, who are actively enrolled in an academic program at Montana State University. I approved the plan because, at its very core, it addressed a crucially important need: to make university housing available to our students.
On September 24, 2020, MSU Residence Life sent a letter to 78 university employees who were occupying units in MSU Family Graduate Housing, notifying them that their contracts would expire on June 30, 2021. The letter explained the reasons why this measure was necessary:
n The mission of MSU Family Graduate Housing is to serve the students of Montana State University while they are enrolled in and pursuing a graduate degree at MSU.
n The funding structure of MSU Family Graduate Housing is based on the aggregate of all students paying housing fees, which subsidizes these units at rates far below fair market.
n Unfortunately, extending accommodations at MSU Family Graduate Housing to some employees has resulted in an unwanted situation of inequality, with those employees getting a significant benefit that the vast majority of the university’s 3,500 employees are not able to access. Moreover, given that students are the ones paying for this housing, it is unfair for students to subsidize individuals who receive a salary from the university.
n The graduate student demand for residence hall and apartment housing at Montana State has increased and is expected to increase for the foreseeable future. As of last week, there are 198 graduate students on a waiting list for campus housing.
This decision was not easy for anyone in the university to make. It is a difficult situation in any year and particularly during the conditions of last year. However, as challenging as it may be for paid employees to find housing, it is far more difficult for students who are paying for tuition, fees, books and food, in addition to rent.
In the Sept. 24 letter, we asked MSU FGH tenants to vacate their units by June 30, 2021. We wanted to give them over nine months of advance notice, we waived notification requirements and we have been offering information about rental agencies and other resources available to them.
Of the 78 individuals who received the letter, there are 40 employees who remain in the student housing units. No one has been evicted from the units and there is time for those remaining in the student housing units to find a place by the announced date.
Some employees have argued that they should be allowed to stay because of their salaries. I am in agreement that we need to continue working for better wages for our faculty and staff. And we have done so: Over the last decade, thanks to the support of the Montana Legislature, we have provided salary increases of roughly 2% per year. However, even in those years when we have received financial support from the Legislature for a pay plan, state dollars only cover about 40% of the salary adjustments and the majority of the funds need to be provided by the university. Through these salary adjustments we have demonstrated our commitment to all our employees.
We have also been making progress in wages by offering off-cycle salary adjustments based on merit, market, promotions, and reclassifications. Importantly, after many years of work, a long-held goal of providing a minimum wage of $15 per hour to our employees is now achievable within months, not decades.
In addition, the university system has worked very hard to keep the costs of medical, dental and vision insurance flat for employees for four continuous years. Importantly, MSU has taken every appropriate measure to provide job security to our employees during the pandemic — there was not a single layoff. For those of you who have been here long enough, you might also remember that, during the budgetary cuts mandated by the state in 2011 and 2015, every position was protected and, at Montana State University, not one employee lost their job because of budgetary cuts.
We will continue working for the benefit of all our employees, while balancing the need for keeping higher education accessible and affordable to our students.
Montana State University has made student housing a priority by investing more than $115 million in additional housing in the past 10 years. This includes new construction projects such as Yellowstone Hall, Hyalite Hall, Gallatin Hall and millions in renovations to Langford Hall, Hapner Hall, and other existing residence halls to expand their capacity. In accordance with Montana statute, the university is forbidden from using taxpayer dollars to pay for housing needs, which means that all of that construction is funded by students, every penny of it — students are the only source of revenue for additional campus housing.
As I hope you can see, this situation is more complicated than it might appear at first glance. My heart goes out to the faculty and staff who are facing this and similar situations. As difficult as this has been for many of us, it is the right decision: At Montana State University, student housing needs to be available to students.
Waded Cruzado is the president of Montana State University.