Since Russia renewed its siege on Ukraine in February, thousands of Ukrainians have died and millions have fled their homes. Why should we Montanans care? Because Russia’s war of destruction has grave implications for our national and economic security as well as our role in the global world order.

Ukraine is similar to Montana in size, latitude, and topography, but one of our most notable commonalities is a critical export of wheat. While this year Russia’s wheat yield is at a record high, Ukraine’s is down 38%. The heaviest costs of decreased wheat production in Ukraine may not be felt here in Montana, but the increased prices of wheat cultivation and transportation are. While prices per bushel for wheat have exceeded $10, Montana farmers are struggling through devastating droughts, and the high oil prices caused by the war in Ukraine have made planting, harvesting, and transporting wheat double in cost. Montana and Ukraine both export about 80% of their wheat crops. While this year’s wheat yield in Montana is much higher than last year’s due to increased rainfall, Montana’s production is still well below average, and farmers are struggling to bear the burden of increased production costs due to the war. Russian oil and Russian and Ukrainian wheat are crucial to global supply chains that, when interrupted, cause great detriment to us in Montana.

These consequences are not lost on Russia. Since 2014, the U.S. and many of its allies have imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its illegal annexation of Crimea, to minimal results. Now Russia has the geopolitical power to deprive much of Europe of the oil and gas needed to survive winter. Russia also holds one fifth of the world’s freshwater and more than one fifth of the world’s remaining forests, and has the power to leverage these resources against nations that depend on them.

Keegan Lundman recently graduated from UM with a focus in Russian, history, German, and European studies after studying Russian in Ukraine in 2021. She works at UM’s Mansfield Center.

