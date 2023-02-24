Let the news come to you

I recently read an article discussing Held, et al v. Montana. This case, the first of its kind in the United States to go to trial, was filed in Montana First Judicial District Court by 16 young Montanans. These plaintiffs are suing to enforce their inalienable right to a clean and healthful environment, guaranteed under Article II, section 3 of our Montana Constitution.

The article prompted me to reflect upon the evolutionary history of our species, homo sapiens — a story of soaring accomplishment and abject failure.

If one were to view this evolutionary history through the lens of a standard 12-month calendar, life first appeared on Jan. 1, (3.7 billion years ago); the dinosaurs went extinct on Dec. 25, (65 million years ago); humans first appeared at 11:00 pm on Dec. 31, (250 thousand years ago); and modern civilization began at 2 minutes before midnight on Dec. 31,(12,000 years ago).

James C. Nelson is a former Montana Supreme Court justice.

