No matter how hard Biden tries to redefine it, America is in a recession and Montana is feeling the pain. For decades economists considered the top indicator of a recession to be two fiscal quarters of economic retraction. According to government data, we’re there. But according to Biden’s White House and Democratic politicians, everything is fine and don’t pay attention to definitions because they have their own definition of what a recession really is. Perhaps they haven’t filled a pickup or gone to the grocery store lately.

On top of the deepening recession, we are plagued by record high inflation, an underperforming labor market and a broken supply chain — all made worse by incompetent or maleficent leadership from the radical left in Washington.

Inflation is a hidden tax that is stealing from Montanans. As an example, a Montana family making $60,000 a year has an added hidden inflation tax of about $500 per month — that’s $6,000 a year. At a time when gas is up 49%, housing up 6%, and groceries more than 10%, the blow to working families is devastating.

Ryan Zinke is the Republican candidate running for Montana’s western U.S. House district.

