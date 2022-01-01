Guest column: To protect the world for future generations, look up By Becky Edwards Guest columnist Jan 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Becky Edwards Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recently, my family and I watched a new movie available for streaming on Netflix called “Don’t Look Up.” In a nutshell, two low-level astronomers are forced to go on a rogue media tour informing the planet of an approaching, devastating comet when warnings of concern were unheeded by the fictional White House administration. With all we’ve battled as a nation and world recently between a pandemic, cataclysmic weather events due to climate change, and more, we couldn’t help but find some commonality with this fictional threat to threats we navigate daily.The media tour embarked upon by these two truth-telling, science-wielding characters had a simple message, “Just look up.” Once the comet was in view in the sky, there was no denying it was happening. Despite a persistent campaign peddled by the fictional White House administration encouraging people to “Don’t look up,” the world saw what was happening, and demanded action. Yet — there was none. This fictional world was decimated by the comet, just moments after the main character uttered, “we really did have everything, didn’t we?”As I enter middle age and watch my children grow from babies to young adults, I have less patience for inaction. I strive for the truth, even when it’s scary, because knowing enables possibilities. Living in a sock may feel comfortable, safe, and simple. Yet it does not protect and prepare for the future my children and theirs may inhabit. We have spent decades denying the simple, scientific fact that climate change is real. It’s happening. And if you still don’t believe me, ask the folks in Denton who lost their homes to a wildfire in December. Or the agricultural producers who had their lowest yields ever this past summer. And the kids with asthma who couldn’t play outdoors this summer due to poor air quality due to wildfires, yet couldn’t play with other kids inside because of the risk of COVID-19 transmission.Our job as parents and my job as the director of a conservation organization is to look at the long game. How do we put the rules, guidance, and safety measures in place to guide our children into successful, compassionate, thoughtful adults? How do we influence and create policy that protects our climate, air, water, and public lands for the next generation? We do all of this by looking up.Most of us are exhausted by partisan politics and back room deals spurred by the next election cycle. Real leadership is making the hard decisions, creating the lasting change, even when it doesn’t poll well. Even when it’s scary. Even when it breaks with your party. Threats to our climate, our outdoor heritage, our public lands, our way of life as Montanans are not distant possibilities. They are here, busting down the door and blowing up your icebox.So what can we do? What action can we take, when the problem seems so enormous? Talk about it. Talk about climate. Talk about public lands. Vote. Vote early. Vote often. And after the election is complete — talk to your decision makers. Tell them what you want, what is important to you and your business and family. Do what you can, where you are. Walk and bike more. Car pool. Consider an electric car for your next automotive purchase. Support businesses that support our planet.And most of all, look up. Invite folks who may think differently to look up with you. Talk about what you see, together.Becky Edwards is the executive director of the Mountain Mamas, and lives in Bozeman with her family. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Becky Edwards is the executive director of the Mountain Mamas, and lives in Bozeman with her family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you More from this section Guest column: Allow our forests to return to their true destiny Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: A Montana solution for saving our nation's wild horses Posted: Dec. 31, 2021 Guest column: A set of New Year's resolutions for NorthWestern Posted: Dec. 30, 2021 Guest column: A big victory for grizzly bears and free roaming elk Posted: Dec. 29, 2021 Guest column: Rep. Matt Rosendale fails Montana hunters on CWD Posted: Dec. 29, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Will Montana State's football team win the national championship? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back