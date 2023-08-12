Let the news come to you

You’d be hard pressed to find many — or any — Montanans who think stuffing ever more people into their favorite campsites, hunting spots or fishing holes is beneficial to the experience or the resource. Yet many former “conservation” organizations seem to ignore that reality as they actively promote “access” by ever more people without due consideration to the growing degradation of the resources they once espoused.

It’s not hard to find examples of abuse created by the endless marketing of our state’s stunning natural environment. A backpack trip into a lake in the Beartooth Wilderness comes to mind. When we got to the lake, there was a cheap tent, crushed by the wind and left behind as garbage by thoughtless “campers.”

Even worse, they also left the junk food they’d packed in — Cheetos, candy bar wrappers and cookies — perhaps thinking the bears would clean up after them. But no, we packed out their trashed tent and garbage to prevent a bear from finding junk food in a wilderness campsite.

George Ochenski is a longtime Helena resident, an environmental activist and Montana’s longest-running columnist.

