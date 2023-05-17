Let the news come to you

I have long been trying to wean myself off engaging with the endless onslaught of problematic government proposals affecting our wildlife and public lands, but the egregious South Plateau Landscape Area Treatment Project being planned by the Forest Service has yet again drawn me into the fray. This 40,000-acre project — euphemistically known as SPLAT — promises 15 years of unending industrial-scale activity in an island of relatively verdant habitat immediately west of Yellowstone National Park.

My focus here is on how this project will affect grizzly bears and grizzly bear habitat, although there is a long list of other problems related not only to project impacts, but also to the Forest Service’s analysis and decision-making process.

SPLAT is located on public lands that have already been severely impacted by human activities, to the point of being repeatedly identified by researchers as a sink for Yellowstone’s grizzly bear population — basically, a place where bears go to die. This landscape is hazardous for any grizzlies venturing into it, including bears that might otherwise go on to disperse into and colonize nearby critical landscapes connecting Yellowstone with the Northern Continental Divide and Bitterroot Ecosystems.

David Mattson is a retired university educator and government researcher who studied grizzly bears in Greater Yellowstone and mountain lions in the Southwest for much of his 40-year career.

