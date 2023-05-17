I have long been trying to wean myself off engaging with the endless onslaught of problematic government proposals affecting our wildlife and public lands, but the egregious South Plateau Landscape Area Treatment Project being planned by the Forest Service has yet again drawn me into the fray. This 40,000-acre project — euphemistically known as SPLAT — promises 15 years of unending industrial-scale activity in an island of relatively verdant habitat immediately west of Yellowstone National Park.
My focus here is on how this project will affect grizzly bears and grizzly bear habitat, although there is a long list of other problems related not only to project impacts, but also to the Forest Service’s analysis and decision-making process.
SPLAT is located on public lands that have already been severely impacted by human activities, to the point of being repeatedly identified by researchers as a sink for Yellowstone’s grizzly bear population — basically, a place where bears go to die. This landscape is hazardous for any grizzlies venturing into it, including bears that might otherwise go on to disperse into and colonize nearby critical landscapes connecting Yellowstone with the Northern Continental Divide and Bitterroot Ecosystems.
Even so, SPLAT promises to merely reinstate this problematic status quo at the end of the project period, in the meantime introducing yet more impacts into an already heavily impacted landscape.
The official response by the Forest Service and US Fish & Wildlife Service amounts to little more than a shrug. Both agencies consider the project area’s grizzlies to be expendable — despite protections mandated by the Endangered Species Act and in defiance of numerous rulings by federal courts. We are, moreover, still far from having a viable population of grizzly bears in Greater Yellowstone, protestations of regional politicians notwithstanding.
Even aside from the problematic assumption that we are awash in expendable grizzlies, the SPLAT analysis is further tainted by not only a tortuous and often contradictory analysis of how grizzly bears will be affected, but also by an arbitrary and capricious treatment of the relevant science. Virtually all the research bearing on how project activities will impact grizzly bear habitat has been ignored.
Although I can empathize with Forest Service and Fish and Wildlife Service biologists who have too little time and too few resources, this does not negate the fact that the SPLAT analysis is deficient, and seemingly yet another example of documents being churned out by the Forest Service to satisfy political masters — regardless of the financial and ecological costs.
We can do better than this. The Forest Service can do better than this. Grizzly bears and the priceless wildlands they depend on deserve better than this.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.