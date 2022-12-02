Let the news come to you

Who doesn’t love a deal? Especially at this time of year, many of us like to find the best price on groceries and holiday gifts. And we all have a friend who found a great bargain on Black Friday.

But this year, the deals don’t stop there. Health insurance coverage on the Marketplace is more affordable than ever. With changes in federal laws, the average cost of a health care plan in Montana is only $142 a month. However, a third of Montanans can get coverage for less than $10 per month, and more than 86% qualify for a tax credit to make their monthly premiums more affordable.

Think of what you spend $10 on. For the cost of lunch one day a month, you can get the peace of mind that comes with knowing you are covered. Even if you have applied in the past and found the coverage unaffordable, apply again because you might be surprised by what you qualify for.

Olivia Riutta is the Director of Population Health at the Montana Primary Care Association (MPCA) and leads Cover Montana. Cover Montana is a program of MPCA that is working to connecting Montanans with information and enrollment assistance to find a health insurance plan that works for their monthly budget and health care needs.

