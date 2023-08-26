Let the news come to you

The public is being asked for input on a plan by NorthWestern Energy.

“Proposal is unique as the only one in the nation that adds coal.” This was the headline in newspapers across Montana this past weekend, for an article on the Public Service Commission statewide hearings regarding Northwestern Energy’s proposed 20-year energy plan. NWE plans to add more coal power to its portfolio, versus what every other utility in the United States is doing, which is expanding renewable energy generation.

To be more precise, NWE says it can’t expose its Montana customers to a power outage occurring in January and February, when -15 degree temperatures are causing customers to max our their heating systems. NWE says: “Renewable resources are too unpredictable to be relied upon during periods of peak demand.”

Jim Edwards lives in Helena and is a member of the Citizens Climate Lobby.

