All Montanans have seen the bumper stickers and heard the chatter warning potential newcomers against changing Montana. This proud defense of our state often emanates from folks a lot like me; from hunters, anglers—people who love to hike our mountains and camp in the backcountry.

Most of us have been quoting those bumper stickers assuming that any change would probably come from interlopers in rainbow-painted VW vans, or maybe from dangerously liberal urban yuppies with their shiny new electric vehicles and brand-new Montana plates.

Montanans like us put up with our jobs all week just so we can hit the river on the weekends. We wear camo to the grocery store and show up at the bar for celebratory beers because of the hard-won elk in the back of our trucks. And while we’ve been right to protect what we care about; we’ve been very wrong about which people are focused on attacking our way of life. We can now see that those attacks are coming from fellow Montanans who should know better: Governor Greg Gianforte and his loyal Republican allies in the Montana Legislature.

Ryan Busse lives in Kalispell with his family. He is the former board chairman for Montana Conservation Voters, former North American chairman for Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, former advisor to the U.S. Senate Sportsmen’s Caucus, and current member of the U.S. Department of Interior and Agriculture Hunting and Wildlife Conservation Council.

