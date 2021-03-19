Clarence Gideon was an uneducated drifter in a Florida prison. He was tried, convicted, and sentenced to five years for a crime he maintained he did not commit. His request for a lawyer was denied. So, from his cell, he penned a letter to the U.S. Supreme Court, contending that his constitutional rights had been violated.
This week marks 58 years since the Supreme Court ruled in Gideon v. Wainwright that public defenders are essential to our due process rights. Every day, public defenders serve our Constitution and our communities. There is no justice without us.
Here in Region 8, we serve all the people of Gallatin, Park, and Sweet Grass Counties, equally working for the accused and for the public, since no one is safe or secure when court systems cannot reliably deliver just verdicts.
Our 13 lawyers, 2 investigators, 1 social worker, and 6 legal assistants are at the heart of trying to improve our community, both by ensuring that our clients receive effective representation and by trying to fix the systemic issues that trap portions of our community in a generational poverty they cannot escape.
In a system that sometimes seems to mechanically process cases, we advocate for people. In Montana, public defenders represent not only those accused of crimes, but also parents and children involved in the child welfare system, elderly people losing autonomy over their affairs, and mentally ill people facing commitment. We encourage you to think about how being poor increases the risk of contact with the court system, and how contact with the court system increases the risk of being (and staying) poor. Public defenders are in court every day, representing the most vulnerable people in our community.
In this region, we work on nearly 2,500 cases per year, and that number is climbing as the population grows. The public defender system is evolving, and we celebrate our progress, but the system is far from perfect. We cannot focus on all the issues that need to be fixed. But over the past 15 years, we have represented members of this community, guided, counseled, and advocated for them as they navigate the criminal justice system.
Our courts need to be accountable to all of us by being fair, efficient, and cost-effective. They need to keep us safe, to preserve our values, to work without racism or bias, and to improve our community — for everyone.
Public defenders are an essential part of the court system, but in fact, there is no justice without the larger “us.” We believe our community cares about justice, that we all want a healthier community, and that we should reserve jail only for the legitimately dangerous, not the mentally ill, homeless, addicted or disabled.
This Gideon anniversary, we hope to inspire a more invested community, so that maybe — nearly six decades after the landmark ruling — your public defender office can defend the public in a fair and functional court system.
As for Gideon himself, he was appointed a lawyer and was re-tried. After one hour of deliberation, the jury acquitted him, and an innocent man experienced justice.
We are proud to fight for justice, to be an advocate and give a voice to the voiceless, and we are proud to serve this community.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Annie DeWolf is the regional deputy public defender for Region 8, which is based in Bozeman.