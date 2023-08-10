Since receiving a copy of a bombshell letter from Morrison-Maierle, to my Gateway neighbors living within a half-mile of the proposed 129.9 acre TMC- BLACK gravel pit at mile marker 75 in Gallatin Gateway I’ve almost become obsessed with gravel. Where is the gravel supply, where is the demand, will this pit affect the Gallatin River, will this pit have a positive or negative impact on the local community? And most importantly, how can a permit be requested and potentially approved on the border of an established residential subdivision without input from the citizenry?
After receiving the notice and becoming acutely aware of gravel trucks, I see they’re everywhere and in significant numbers! They are at the main intersections in Bozeman, they are on Jackrabbit Lane and they flood U.S. Highway 191 from Four Corners to Big Sky. Gravel is the life-blood of growth and is needed in large quantities in both Gallatin and Madison counties to sustain the staggering growth.
The question is, how can we supply the need for new growth without destroying/harming the old growth? I am a proponent of individual property rights but only to the extent your exercised rights don’t negatively affect mine or others. The proposed pit in Gateway shares a fence line with an old growth subdivision and will negatively affect it and other nearby residential areas that have been in place for over 40 years.
I was already familiar with Montana’s Ground Water Information Center (GWIC) so I went there first. It didn’t take long to locate their geologic maps they show ground composition all over the state. It looks like there is plenty of gravel scattered in and around both Gallatin Valley and the Madison Valley. Drive past Gallatin Field on I 90 and you’ll see what I mean. The Morrison-Maierle letter said the pit would be able to operate 24/7 and 365 days a year! A TMC representative says they will only mine Monday-Friday basically from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. but haul every day but Sunday.
It is hard to believe this 129.9 acre hole that is proposed to be 40 feet deep won’t affect the Gallatin River and surrounding neighbor’s wells? It sits on a bench approximately 40 feet above the Gallatin River and only about a quarter mile to the east. Again, looking at well depths and static water in the subject section and the residential section to it’s south I believe neighbor wells will be negatively affected and the Gallatin River will not go unscathed.
Now, most importantly, how could a gravel pit be requested and approved adjacent to an existing residential subdivision and neither our County Commissioners NOR the local citizenry have any say? Salesville was renamed Gallatin Gateway because it is the Gateway to Gallatin Canyon and Yellowstone National Park with over 2 million tourists passing through each year. Unfortunately their last glimpse of our beautiful valley will potentially be 129.9 acre hole in the ground belching noise, dust and 22 wheeler gravel trucks on their way to Big Sky. What was once known as The Valley of the Flowers will be known as the Valley of the Pits.
How did this happen? During the 2021 Legislative session, State Rep. Mike Gunderson of Libby sponsored HB 599 which became law. HB 599 removes authority to approve gravel mines from local governments and the people most impacted by the pits — local citizens. The law is the subject of lawsuits all around the state, in part due to the question of whether it violates both the state and federal constitution. It appears to violate the state constitution’s guarantee that citizens have an inalienable right to a clean and healthy environment. Further, the constitution requires the state to provide and maintain a clean and healthy environment and provide remedies to citizens to protect the environment.
It also violates the 5th Amendment to the US Constitution as allowing a mine next to neighborhoods is an unlawful taking of private property rights of neighbors.
Fortunately, Rep. Gunderson recognized the shortcomings of his bill. He was quoted in the Missoulian, “The legislation was only meant to affect gravel pit operations in “high and dry” areas — those that were far away from other landowners, higher up in elevation, and without water contact.” Unfortunately his admission doesn’t correct the flawed law. Most of the good people of Gallatin Gateway are not fine with a gravel pit the size of MSU’s Bobcat Stadium being dug in their back yard. Here’s hoping Rep. Gunderson, or better yet, our own Representatives will ask the governor for a special session to rewrite HB 599 to restore the power to the people and DEQ and stop this tragedy happening across Montana.
In the meantime, I recommend the state identify State Trust Lands that contain gravel where mining would not be harmful to neighbors and have limited other uses, i.e. not good for crops or grazing cattle etc. and allow those Trust Lands to be leased to gravel companies so the proceeds would be used to fund Montana’s institutions of Higher Education. At the conclusion those lands would have to be restored the same as any other gravel pits. A win-win for the citizens of Montana.
Larry Wilcox retired as an Army Lieutenant Colonel after 25 years of active duty and has lived in Gallatin Gateway for 30 years. He did two residential developments in Belgrade, Heidi Lane and Paisley Drive, and was an active Realtor/Broker for 28 years.