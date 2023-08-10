Let the news come to you

Since receiving a copy of a bombshell letter from Morrison-Maierle, to my Gateway neighbors living within a half-mile of the proposed 129.9 acre TMC- BLACK gravel pit at mile marker 75 in Gallatin Gateway I’ve almost become obsessed with gravel. Where is the gravel supply, where is the demand, will this pit affect the Gallatin River, will this pit have a positive or negative impact on the local community? And most importantly, how can a permit be requested and potentially approved on the border of an established residential subdivision without input from the citizenry?

After receiving the notice and becoming acutely aware of gravel trucks, I see they’re everywhere and in significant numbers! They are at the main intersections in Bozeman, they are on Jackrabbit Lane and they flood U.S. Highway 191 from Four Corners to Big Sky. Gravel is the life-blood of growth and is needed in large quantities in both Gallatin and Madison counties to sustain the staggering growth.

The question is, how can we supply the need for new growth without destroying/harming the old growth? I am a proponent of individual property rights but only to the extent your exercised rights don’t negatively affect mine or others. The proposed pit in Gateway shares a fence line with an old growth subdivision and will negatively affect it and other nearby residential areas that have been in place for over 40 years.

Larry Wilcox retired as an Army Lieutenant Colonel after 25 years of active duty and has lived in Gallatin Gateway for 30 years. He did two residential developments in Belgrade, Heidi Lane and Paisley Drive, and was an active Realtor/Broker for 28 years.

