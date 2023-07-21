Let the news come to you

Far back in the high elevation wetlands of northwest Montana’s Yaak Valley — hidden away on the Kootenai National Forest (KNF) — is a vast and ancient forest referred to as Black Ram, named for the logging project scheduled to clearcut it. The giant trees include cedar, hemlock, subalpine fir, 315-year old spruce, 600-800 year old larch. The region is home to fully 25% of all the species of concern in the entire state. Light filters down through the canopy like notes of music; the forest floor is clad in emerald moss and sea-blue lichen.

A record of decision has been signed by the KNF, approving its destruction. And yet, we — the Yaak Valley Forest Council — have stalled the bulldozers thus far by protest. There is still a little time. This seems a silly phrase to utter in the presence of a forest whose first seedlings (now soil) reached for the sun well over a thousand years ago. What’s one more year, to a forest filled with such centurions? Well, everything.

Rather than supporting eradication, YVFC promotes the permanent protection of this irreplaceable ecosystem by designating it a Climate Refuge: the first in the country. Black Ram should continue to store maximum amounts of carbon in its old trees and alpine swamps, and serve as a focal point for increased scientific and artistic inquiry into the study of climate change and its effect on

Rick Bass is a nature and environmental writer and serves as interim executive director of the Yaak Valley Forest Council.

