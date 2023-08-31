Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Peets Hill. It is about as iconic Bozeman as you can get. Whether you’ve lived here since childhood or are new to town, Peets Hill (also known as Burke Park) is where community happens, our literal common ground. This 56-acre park in the heart of Downtown Bozeman is also an example of the strength of the 33-year partnership between the Gallatin Valley Land Trust (GVLT) and the City of Bozeman. Together, with the help of donors and landowners, we’re proud to have stitched together the park with three land acquisitions dating back to 1992, including the most recent 12-acre addition on the south end in 2022.

As part of this recent acquisition, GVLT and the city saw an opportunity not only to expand the park boundary but also improve the park for everyone in our growing and changing community. After numerous public meetings and a survey with nearly 600 respondents, it was clear that our community overwhelmingly supports maintaining the beauty of the land and ensuring its accessibility for the whole community. Comments focused both on the value of the property for its ability to provide an open and quiet refuge for people and dogs and a place to gather with friends for a sunset, take visitors for the best views in town and orient yourself to the landscape.

The first phase of improvements occurred on the newly acquired acres and included two new overlooks and a handicap accessible trail to reach one of them. We also added a new trail that winds down to Church Avenue and improved the existing “Simkins Spur” trail.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Chet Work is the executive director of the Gallatin Valley Land Trust. Mitch Overton is the director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bozeman.

Tags

Recommended for you