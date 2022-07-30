Let the news come to you

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government poured $14.5 billion into Montana’s economy over the past two years. The sheer magnitude of this temporary economic stimulus drove income tax collections up, despite the reduction in tax rates that was enacted during the last legislative session. It is predicted that the state will have an over $1 billion budget surplus this year. Some are advocating that a special session of the Legislature be held immediately to “rebate” dollars back to taxpayers in a manner reminiscent of the federal government’s recent inflationary disbursements.

Before giving in to this impulse, we should carefully evaluate what other less inflationary options exist for returning this money to taxpayers and what uncertainties face the state.

First, consider the long-term implications of the federal COVID-19 stimulus:

Rep. Llew Jones is a Republican from Conrad.

