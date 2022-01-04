Guest column: The right kind of protection for the Gallatin River By William A. Bartlett Guest columnist Jan 4, 2022 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Outdoor recreation is the number one driver of Montana’s economy. People come from all over the world to fish, hike, raft, kayak, and swim in the Gallatin and Madison Rivers. Montanans and tourists alike have watched as the Gallatin River has turned into a swamp of green algae the last several summers. The cause: overdevelopment.As more and more people seek to buy a slice of heaven in the Big Sky, the resort town is confronted with the issue of how to dispose of its treated effluent. As you read this, the wastewater holding ponds in Big Sky are discharging treated sewage from a pipe directly into the West Fork of the Gallatin River without a pollution permit. Three small conservation groups—Gallatin Wildlife Association, Montana Rivers, and Cottonwood Environmental Law Center, placed tracer dye in the holding ponds and found it one day later in the river. The treated effluent that is not discharged into the West Fork of the Gallatin River is used to irrigate the Meadow Village golf course. A technical report from a Bozeman hydrology firm determined the golf course in Big Sky is being over-irrigated with the treated sewage. The report concludes that 1,900 pounds of nitrogen are leaching into the groundwater and reaching the West Fork of the Gallatin per year. The nitrogen has fertilized the massive mats of green algae in the Gallatin River every summer for the last four years. The “long green” of dollar bills and excessive development has turned Montana’s rivers the wrong color “green”.The Yellowstone Club has an agreement with the Big Sky Water and Sewer District to dispose of 160 million gallons of treated wastewater per year. Like the Meadow Village golf course in Big Sky, the Bozeman hydrology firm determined the Yellowstone Club is also over irrigating its golf course. The Yellowstone Club’s latest scheme for getting rid of the treated sewage is to make snow with it. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has previously expressed concerns over pharmaceutical pollution impacting the Gallatin and its tributaries, but failed to analyze or disclose any of those impacts before granting the permit. Montana has the strongest environmental provisions of any state. All Montanans enjoy the constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s failure to analyze how pharmaceutical pollution will negatively impact the Gallatin River violates our constitutional guarantee to a clean and healthful environment.The Yellowstone Club has defended its practices by claiming “credible” nonprofit groups like the Gallatin River Task Force support it. The Yellowstone Club donates large sums of money to the Gallatin River Task Force, an employee of the Yellowstone Club sits on their board of directors along with developers, architects, and real estate agents. The Yellowstone Club is the proverbial fox guarding the hen house.Overconsumption is threatening to permanently degrade the water quality of the Gallatin and Madison Rivers and their tributaries. With more home construction in southwest Montana, sewage management has reached a critical level. If we want to have clean water and healthy fisheries now and in the future, we need to slow development in the Big Sky area. Montana Rivers, Gallatin Wildlife Association, and Montana Rivers have filed Clean Water Act lawsuits in federal court challenging the leaking sewage ponds and over irrigation of the golf course. The groups are also challenging the Yellowstone Club’s snow pollution permit. Litigation can help protect water quality, but if we want our rivers permanently protected, we need Montana voters to step up.Montana Rivers, Gallatin Wildlife Association, and Cottonwood Environmental Law Center recently submitted ballot language to the Secretary of State’s office that will allow Montana voters to decide whether to designate sections of the Gallatin and Madison Rivers as Outstanding Resource Waters. The Outstanding Resource Waters designation will provide the rivers with the strongest protections available by permanently prohibiting the Montana Department of Environmental Quality from issuing any permits to discharge pollution into the waters. The Big Sky Water and Sewer District recently raised the issue of applying for a permit to directly discharge treated sewage into the main stem of the Gallatin River. Now is the time for Montanans to take control of our own special places.Some groups collaborating with the Yellowstone Club are seeking a federal “Wild and Scenic” designation, which protects rivers in ways other than eliminating pollution. The futures of the Gallatin and Madison Rivers are threatened by water pollution—the Outstanding Resource Water designations are needed now.After the attorney general gives final approval in January, we’ll begin collecting the more than 30,000 signatures needed to get the citizen initiative on the November 2022 ballot. If Montana voters designate the sections of the Gallatin and Madison Rivers as Outstanding Resource Waters, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality will be prohibited from issuing permits to discharge pollution into those rivers.Now is the time for Montana voters to decide whether we want our rivers to be “green” in the ecological, or the algal sense. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe William A. Bartlett is a retired criminal attorney and serves on the board of directors for Cottonwood Environmental Law Center. 