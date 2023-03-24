Let the news come to you

Montana’s Constitution embodies the ideals of a representative democracy. The Constitution establishes the fundamental framework for governance of and by the people. It establishes three independent and co-equal branches of government in the executive, the legislative and the judicial. It establishes the Board of Regents as the sole body governing higher education to protect intellectual freedom and prevent political tampering. It establishes an independent redistricting commission to counter partisan pressure.

As of March 14, 2023, there are seven bills that have been introduced and nine more that have been drafted in the 2023 Montana Legislature that propose changes to Montana’s Constitution. Many of these bills would alter our fundamental framework of governance.

· HB 197 and HB 517 would restrict the authority of the Board of Regents, giving the Legislature control over Montana’s higher education system.

Nancy Leifer is the president of the League of Women Voters Montana and Rosanne Nash is the president of the League of Women Voters Bozeman Area

