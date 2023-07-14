Let the news come to you

Like many of my neighbors and constituents, I was shocked to receive the notice that my home’s valuation increased by some 85%, with an estimated corresponding increase in my property taxes. This is alarming and didn’t need to happen. The super-majority Republican legislature and the Governor knew, even before the session started, that these valuation increases were coming—but did nothing about it. They even defeated several Democrat-sponsored bills that would have helped.

First, the good news. The larger share of property taxes goes to the county, city, school districts, and the like. The millage rates of most of these “float,” meaning that when property values increase, millage rates decrease so that the tax collected by these local governments is about what they collected last year, plus adjustments for inflation and some other factors. For this reason, the estimated tax Montanans are seeing in their statements this month is higher than it ultimately will be once local governments decrease their millage based on the increased valuations.

The bad news is that the state’s share of property taxes does not float, so when property values increase, the state collects more from each of us. If your valuation increases by 85%, the State collects 85% more on its share. The Department of Revenue’s pre-session recommendation for a reduction in the state’s share of property taxes was flatly rejected by the Governor and Republican legislators.

Rep. Ed Stafman represents House District 62 (south central Bozeman) in the Montana House of Representatives and is Rabbi Emeritus at Congregation Beth Shalom.

