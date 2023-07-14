Like many of my neighbors and constituents, I was shocked to receive the notice that my home’s valuation increased by some 85%, with an estimated corresponding increase in my property taxes. This is alarming and didn’t need to happen. The super-majority Republican legislature and the Governor knew, even before the session started, that these valuation increases were coming—but did nothing about it. They even defeated several Democrat-sponsored bills that would have helped.
First, the good news. The larger share of property taxes goes to the county, city, school districts, and the like. The millage rates of most of these “float,” meaning that when property values increase, millage rates decrease so that the tax collected by these local governments is about what they collected last year, plus adjustments for inflation and some other factors. For this reason, the estimated tax Montanans are seeing in their statements this month is higher than it ultimately will be once local governments decrease their millage based on the increased valuations.
The bad news is that the state’s share of property taxes does not float, so when property values increase, the state collects more from each of us. If your valuation increases by 85%, the State collects 85% more on its share. The Department of Revenue’s pre-session recommendation for a reduction in the state’s share of property taxes was flatly rejected by the Governor and Republican legislators.
Recognizing that home values would increase, I sponsored HB 253 during this last legislative session. This was one of my five allowed top priority bills, and drew 11 co-sponsors. The bill sought to do two things: require state mills to float like local government mills; and give a reduction, as many states do, in valuation to those whose home is their primary residence. The bill was killed by Republicans on a party line vote. Had the bill passed, most of us would be seeing little increase in our property tax bills.
Other Democrats made repeated efforts to reduce property taxes for Montanans. For example, Rep. Jonathan Karlen (D-Missoula), sponsored HB 280, which would have established a tax credit so that property taxes never surpass a portion of household income. The bill was also killed by Republicans.
In fact, Republicans killed every Democrat effort to lower property taxes. Instead, they opted for a property tax rebate of up to $675 for two years without any permanent relief, while enacting a host of other changes which will benefit businesses and the wealthy. Examples include Republican’s capital-gains tax cuts which benefit investors, the business equipment tax cut which more than doubled the tax exemption on business equipment, and income tax changes which mostly benefit the wealthy. In short, residential homeowners and renters will pay more because of Republican policies.
It didn’t have to be this way. Everyone knew this was coming. This was a choice. Montana Democrats have asked the Governor to call a special session to address this serious problem impacting everyday Montanans. We can hope that the Governor and
his Republican colleagues will heed the call and get right this time what they got wrong during the session.
