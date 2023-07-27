Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

“Everyone has a mom.”

Recently, I was chatting with a funding donor and asking him for advice on how to connect with other prospective funders on priorities important to the Mountain Mamas: a healthy climate and protected public lands. His answer was simple, “Everyone has a mom. When you talk, people listen.”

For generations, women — and mothers in particular — have felt invisible. Despite voting in higher rates than men in every midterm and presidential election since 1984, only a paltry 7% of members of Congress are moms with minor children. In the Montana legislature, 32% of all members are women, even though 49.3% of the population in Montana are female, according to the 2022 Census. Additionally, our entire federal delegation of two senators and two representatives are men.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Becky Edwards is the executive director of the Mountain Mamas, living in Bozeman with her husband and daughters.

Tags

Recommended for you