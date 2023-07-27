Recently, I was chatting with a funding donor and asking him for advice on how to connect with other prospective funders on priorities important to the Mountain Mamas: a healthy climate and protected public lands. His answer was simple, “Everyone has a mom. When you talk, people listen.”
For generations, women — and mothers in particular — have felt invisible. Despite voting in higher rates than men in every midterm and presidential election since 1984, only a paltry 7% of members of Congress are moms with minor children. In the Montana legislature, 32% of all members are women, even though 49.3% of the population in Montana are female, according to the 2022 Census. Additionally, our entire federal delegation of two senators and two representatives are men.
As the saying goes, representation matters. And it’s difficult to believe you’re being heard when our elected officials don’t look like you, don’t have the same experiences you have, and when you are constantly the minority at the table — or worse not invited to the table at all.
If we’ve met, chances are you’ve heard me say that we started the Mountain Mamas to give women, and mothers especially, a seat at the table. We live, work, and play in Montana because of our outdoor quality of life. It’s not easy, winters are long and cold, we don’t have much public transportation, and family often lives far away. But what we do have, we fight for. Our kids spend their evenings at mountain bike team practice on our community trails. We camp at the same camp site every Memorial Day. We spend weekends skiing at a local ski area that the community owns, not a big corporation.
Our families’ quality of life is rich. And as mountain mamas, we will speak out to protect it.
One of the collaborative land solutions we’ve been engaged with for years is the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act. Mountain mamas and business owners like Connie Long and Addrien Marx have tirelessly been bringing their community members to the table for over 15 years to maintain timber jobs, grow recreational access, and protect some of the wildest places in Montana for their grandchildren. Senator Tester has long championed the BCSA and continues to stand with 83% of families across Montana who support it.
Recently, the BCSA received a hearing in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Of that 15-person committee, only 5 members are women. Despite stating several times that he supports the process and wants Montana-made, locally supported public lands solutions such
as the BCSA, Sen. Daines has yet to join hands with mountain mamas in Seeley Lake, Ovando, and the rest of Montana, to get the BCSA across the finish line.
Representation matters. Years ago, former Department of the Interior Secretary Sally Jewell was a guest speaker at Montana State University, and something she said has stuck with me all these years since. “How do you expect our decision makers to advocate for something, or someone, they have never been welcomed to?”
Our public lands are open and welcome to anyone — no matter their gender, economic status, occupation, ethnicity, religion, or who they love. Despite not being represented appropriately by our decision makers, our membership refuses to be a victim. Instead, we welcome our decision makers to experience our public lands as we do: with kiddos on our backs or holding our hands, Cheerios tucked into our pockets, fielding work conference calls as service allows from the trail, and bravely standing up for our families — forever.
Everyone has a mom. It’s high time we are heard, from our seat at the table.
