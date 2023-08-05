Let the news come to you

When the railroad came to Montana, rail companies hired thousands of Chinese laborers to drive spikes, paying a pittance. Once they completed that job, many of the Chinese who stayed gravitated to Butte and Anaconda, hoping to procure jobs in the mines. But they did not receive a warm reception in those communities, because they were seen as a threat to take away jobs from the locals.

Many opened their own businesses, generally laundromats and small markets, but the unions secretly instituted a $5 fine to anyone who did business with ‘a Chinaman.’ In 1882, America passed The Chinese Exclusion Act, which was the first legislation to limit the number of people who could enter from a specific country, and although Butte voted against honoring this legislation, the animosity was strong enough that the Chinese community in Montana mostly disappeared.

During WWI, the anti-German sentiment in Montana became so profound that a German farm family near Livingston, the Urbachs, woke in the middle of the night to a massive explosion. Mr. Urbach found his wife dead next to him and became so distraught that he slashed his own throat. The crime was never solved.

Russell Rowland is the author of five novels, as well as Fifty-Six Counties: A Montana Journey. He also hosts a radio show called 56 Counties on Yellowstone Public Radio. You can access his radio show, his podcast about Montana books, and any of his other work at russellrowland.com.

