Chris Hindoien

Chris Hindoien

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Why the persistent attack on local governments this session?

It starts at the top with the governor and his Housing Task Force Report providing the smoke and mirrors to put the lack of affordable housing in Montana on extravagant local taxes in our communities. So, the knee-jerk reaction from those legislators wanting to stay in the good graces of the governor is simple. Take the ability to levy additional taxes away from the communities, such as open space bonds, public safety levies, infrastructure improvement projects, and make the counties and municipalities subservient to the almighty legislature, where 78 misguided elected officials can decide if our town(s) are “worthy” of allowing new spending to meet the needs of our communities.

Our current Montana legal framework allows for the local government(s), to levy additional taxes or fees over and above the limitations placed on us by I-105 back in 1986. These levies, if established are done so by vote of the local constituents. This means that both the opponents and the proponents of these levies had equal time and access to sway the voting public to weigh in for or against the increase set forth in the levy. So, to the senators and representative currently trying to stop the local voice, understand that we, the constituents have willingly increased our taxes by the legal Montana process. This is a result of our democratic system in action. Yes, some communities are more likely to pass levies than others, but nonetheless a one-size-fits all answer does not solve the problem, but rather will create a ripple effect of emanating out from the reactionary move of the legislature.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Chris Hindoien is the mayor of Choteau.