The recent legislative session was only the second in 20 years with a Republican governor. Last session, in 2021, we passed many good conservative policies for the state, but most of them were comparatively simple bills. In contrast, the 2023 session featured more complex policy on challenging issues. It’s difficult to summarize the scale of the good work that was done in this transformative legislative session.

Walking into the Capitol in January, our number one goal as Senate Republican leadership was to provide Montanans with financial relief. The Legislature delivered with the biggest tax cut in state history, over $1 billion in both permanent lower taxes for individuals and businesses as well as one-time-only rebates from the state’s budget surplus that are coming later this year. We invested hundreds of millions in road, bridge, and water infrastructure projects that will benefit people in every corner of the state.

The Legislature also made the necessary financial commitments to address ongoing problems at the state prison in Deer Lodge, the state hospital in Warm Springs, and nursing homes caring for seniors that are struggling to remain solvent. We increased the state’s rainy-day fund to weather any economic recession and put plenty of money into the wildfire fund. Even with the tax cuts and these large commitments of money to fix serious problems, we managed to pass a state budget that stays well below the rate of inflation, avoiding any additional burden on taxpayers.

Sen. Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, is the President of the Montana Senate. Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, is the Senate Majority Leader. Sen. Ken Bogner, R-Miles city, is the President Pro Tempore.

