The Montana Legislature has proposed a bill to restrict Montana’s ability to protect wildlife, support working farms and ranches, and enhance hunting opportunities. If you hunt, fish, and/or value Montana’s wildlife resources you must oppose HB 462, sponsored by Rep. Marta Bertoglio.

HB 462 is a bad idea. It permanently eliminates funds dedicated to the Habitat Montana Program, Montana’s flagship conservation tool. Hunters and landowners came together in 1987 to create the Habitat Montana program designed to allow hunters to provide habitat needed for the sustainment of wildlife populations.

Habitat Montana is a very effective program. It has been instrumental in creating Montana’s world-class Wildlife Management area system. The program is also very popular with landowners who use conservation easements to retain ownership while providing permanent rights for wildlife.

Chris Marchion is a long-serving volunteer with the Anaconda Sportsmen Club, serves on the board of the Montana Wildlife Federation, and was inducted into the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame in 2014.

