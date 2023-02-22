The Montana Legislature has proposed a bill to restrict Montana’s ability to protect wildlife, support working farms and ranches, and enhance hunting opportunities. If you hunt, fish, and/or value Montana’s wildlife resources you must oppose HB 462, sponsored by Rep. Marta Bertoglio.
HB 462 is a bad idea. It permanently eliminates funds dedicated to the Habitat Montana Program, Montana’s flagship conservation tool. Hunters and landowners came together in 1987 to create the Habitat Montana program designed to allow hunters to provide habitat needed for the sustainment of wildlife populations.
Habitat Montana is a very effective program. It has been instrumental in creating Montana’s world-class Wildlife Management area system. The program is also very popular with landowners who use conservation easements to retain ownership while providing permanent rights for wildlife.
Montana FWP administers the program and provides the legal and wildlife evaluations of lands under consideration. Hunting conservationists participate in the acquisition process. The FWP Commission and State Land Board make executive decisions for fund expenditures. The acquisition process is scientific, democratic and respects the interests and values of Montanans. For acquired lands, FWP makes payments to counties equivalent to existing taxes.
With 2020 ballot initiative I-190, voters collectively set-aside revenue from marijuana sales to fund habitat protection and public access work because we recognized the more than 30 years of success with Habitat Montana and the need to do more. Landowners and the public wanted to do more.
But HB 462 would change that. It proposes to strip over $30 million of voter-approved revenue from the Habitat Montana Program over the next two years. It would permanently block hunters, anglers, and landowners from tapping those funds. If we let HB 462 pass there will be less resources and opportunities for Montana farmers and ranchers to keep their land in agricultural production and utilize the value of their lands. There will be less resources to secure the future for wildlife and all the values and opportunities they provide for Montanans.
Sixteen Montana hunting organizations, collectively representing tens of thousands of Montana hunters, have already opposed HB 462. We are asking Montana lawmakers to vote no on HB 462. Protect Habitat Montana’s funding. Follow the voice of Montana’s voters.
Supporters of HB 462, including Governor Gianforte, have argued we need to cut our wildlife funding to pay the cost of expanding law enforcement and drug treatment. But that’s a false choice. Marijuana revenue is projected to bring in $172 million over the next few years. That is more than enough revenue to protect Habitat Montana’s share and support important programs for law enforcement and drug treatment.
How the state spends its money needs to reflect the values of its people. Working family agricultural operations don’t need tax cuts. They need programs like Habitat Montana that give them financial options. Montana hunters need hunting opportunities more than they need tax cuts. Cutting Habitat Montana does not benefit landowners, hunters, wildlife, or the public who value wildlife.
This is an important issue for me. I was part of the effort to establish the Habitat Montana Program back in the 80’s. I’ve also been part of several land transactions that have utilized this funding to expand Wildlife Management Areas near Anaconda. Other Montanans around the State have used Habitat Montana to protect over 300,000 of working lands through wildlife conservation easements and expand our world-class Wildlife Management Area system by over 130,000 acres.
Habitat Montana is our legacy to the next generation. It needs to grow, not shrink. Montanans need to send a simple message to your elected officials in the Montana legislature. Listen to the voters. Oppose HB 462.
