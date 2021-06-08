How many ways can Gov. Gianforte and his Republican-majority Legislature politicize and attack the independence of Montana’s courts? In unprecedented ways this legislative session, Republicans brought bills, supported by Gov. Gianforte, that seek to pack the court and threaten our independent, impartial court system.
Gov. Gianforte has just signed Senate Bill 402, one of the direct swipes at the independence of our judiciary. For decades, the Judicial Nominating Commission, which nominates judges based on their qualifications, has consisted of four lay members and three members from the legal community. This bill added another eight lay members appointed by the governor, virtually guaranteeing that the commission would nominate judges who align with the very narrow ideology of our newly-elected ultra-conservative governor.
Republicans openly acknowledged that their intent behind the bill was to pack the courts with ideologues. The sponsor, Republican Senate Majority Leader Cary Smith stated, “In the past … we’ve ended up with quite a few judges that a lot us would consider to be too liberal. This (bill) gives the governor … an opportunity to … have more conservative people that are appointed that would be more in line with what a lot of us think we need to do to make changes in the courts.”
Senate Bill 402 was actually Republican’s back-up plan to pack the courts. Governor Gianforte had already signed Senate Bill 140, brought by the Republican chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee Sen. Keith Regier, which abolished the Judicial Nominating Commission altogether, giving unbridled control to the governor to appoint ideologues. But shortly after SB 140 passed, it was challenged in court. Expecting to lose that case, SB 402 became Republicans’ backup plan, as Sen. Smith explained: “The intent of the bill is to have a plan in the event that SB 140 is declared unconstitutional.”
Republicans’ stated desire to pack Montana’s courts with ideologues ought to be contrasted with their SJ 9, a joint resolution which passed on a party line vote and was sent to Congress, stating that “the United States Congress should be prohibited from undermining the independence of the United States Supreme Court by changing the number of justices on the United States Supreme Court.” Welcome to HypocrisyLand, where the most egregious and blatant court packers complain that others might try to pack a court!
Oh, but there’s so much more. Even though the attorney general, an independently elected official charged with representing our state government, now represents the governor in the case challenging SB 140, Republicans passed resolutions to fund teams of lawyers with tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars to intervene in that case on behalf of the (Republicans in the) Legislature. They also began an intimidation campaign, opening an “investigation” into the judges who would hear the case, called a “Special Select Committee on Judicial Accountability.” The “special” committee is indeed “special”; we’ve never seen anything like it! It has subpoenaed records of the judges, only to see their subpoenas quashed by the courts as outside the Legislature’s constitutional authority. The “special” committee was funded to continue its “investigation” into the courts even though the session has adjourned.
Republicans’ attempts to pack the courts was just one of this session’s many partisan attacks on our judiciary. Another was House Bill 325, requiring Supreme Court justices who now run statewide to run in one of seven separate districts, each district carefully gerrymandered to assure five of the seats would be Republican-safe. The same scheme was enacted and found to violate Montana’s constitution just a few years ago, but despite the warnings of unconstitutionality, the Republican majority passed it on a party line vote anyway. Other bills sought to make it easier to impeach judges when someone doesn’t like their rulings, to require nonpartisan judges to run as partisans, and more.
The symbol of our judiciary is a blindfolded woman holding scales, symbolizing fair and equal administration of the law, without corruption, favor, greed, or prejudice. Justice is to be meted out based on our laws, not on ideology. Packing the courts with ideological judges, requiring judicial candidates to run as political party candidates, and seeking to disqualify judges who issue decisions that someone with a particular ideology doesn’t like — well, that’s the very antithesis of an impartial judiciary.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Sen. JP Pomnichowski, D-Bozeman, has served seven sessions in the Montana Legislature. Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman, serves on the House Judiciary committee, which heard these bills.