Every drive up the Gallatin Canyon feels like the first time. I am always stunned by the beauty of the Gallatin River — and I can’t help but daydream about which run I’d like to be fishing today. As the lifeblood of the county, the Gallatin River drives the local outdoor recreation economy, and our region’s agricultural heritage is shaped by the Gallatin. As Montanans, we have a responsibility to protect this critical resource and ensure that our decisionmakers use proven tools to address emerging threats to our namesake river. It is time to step up.
For the past four summers the middle segment of the Gallatin River has been degraded by noxious algal blooms. Expert science tells us neon-green, nuisance algal blooms are linked directly to excessive nutrient loading into the river. Those nutrients when combined with summertime conditions (i.e. long, hot days and low river flows) results in river bottoms inundated with weedy algal growth and gravel bars coated in slimy, neon-green algae. This phenomenon is indicative of an ongoing pollution problem that threatens the Gallatin’s water quality, blue ribbon trout fishery, and agricultural uses that we all value.
The good news is that there is a solution to the issues facing the Gallatin. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is making strides towards improving water quality in the river and cleaning up the pollution. In response to a petition submitted by Montana conservation organizations, the agency has made a preliminary determination to list the middle segment as “impaired” under the federal Clean Water Act, triggering the development of a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL), AKA a pollution reduction plan, for the river. A TMDL is a planning tool that identifies the sources of pollution, caps pollution entering from those sources, and requires pollution reductions, all toward stopping the nutrient-driven algae problems degrading our prized river.
An impairment designation for the middle segment of the Gallatin River offers a science-based, transparent framework and regulatory certainty for businesses and development. It is especially helpful as Gallatin County continues to experience unprecedented growth and pressure on our precious water resources. A water pollution control plan is a win-win for all Gallatin County residents, our businesses, and for our world-class waterway.
DEQ is offering a public comment period now through Aug. 22, 2022; you can submit comments and find more data on its website at: https://deq.mt.gov/News/publiccomment-folder/news-article40. As the state senator who represents much of the Gallatin River corridor, I encourage everyone that values a clean and healthy Gallatin River to raise their voice in support of DEQ’s preliminary determination to list the Gallatin River as an impaired waterway.
The Gallatin River is essential to our way of life — the county’s outdoor economy, our fishery, water supplies, ranching and agriculture. We must come together now to ask DEQ to complete a TDML for the Gallatin River so we can then reduce/eliminate the identified sources of pollution, and restore the health of this precious resource.
