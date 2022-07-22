Let the news come to you

With all the change occurring throughout Gallatin County, improving the health of our world-class Gallatin River should be a top priority for this community. Our remarkable landscapes and the access to our wild, healthy public lands and rivers are the reasons that many of us choose to call Montana home.

The scenic, cold-water Gallatin River is home to roughly 3,000 wild trout per mile and a recreational haven for fly-fishing, white water rafting, and swimming on a hot day. Sadly, over the past few summers, those activities have been hindered by neon-green algal blooms covering miles-long stretches of the river bottom.

Expert science has long-established that one of the primary drivers of seasonal algal blooms is excessive nutrient pollution. Nutrient pollution stimulates algal growth, which then degrades water chemistry, detracts from recreational use, and threatens healthy habitat for fish and aquatic life. Thankfully, we have a proven mechanism to fix this problem and restore the river, but we need everyone’s help.

Guy Alsentzer is the executive director of Upper Missouri Waterkeeper. David Brooks is the executive director of Montana Trout Unlimited. Kristin Gardner is the chief executive and science officer of the Gallatin River Task Force. Sierra Harris is the climate change coordinator of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition. Scott Bosse is the northern Rockies director for American Rivers.

