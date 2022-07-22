With all the change occurring throughout Gallatin County, improving the health of our world-class Gallatin River should be a top priority for this community. Our remarkable landscapes and the access to our wild, healthy public lands and rivers are the reasons that many of us choose to call Montana home.
The scenic, cold-water Gallatin River is home to roughly 3,000 wild trout per mile and a recreational haven for fly-fishing, white water rafting, and swimming on a hot day. Sadly, over the past few summers, those activities have been hindered by neon-green algal blooms covering miles-long stretches of the river bottom.
Expert science has long-established that one of the primary drivers of seasonal algal blooms is excessive nutrient pollution. Nutrient pollution stimulates algal growth, which then degrades water chemistry, detracts from recreational use, and threatens healthy habitat for fish and aquatic life. Thankfully, we have a proven mechanism to fix this problem and restore the river, but we need everyone’s help.
To address the nutrient pollution problems plaguing the Gallatin, conservation groups and local river-dependent small businesses petitioned the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to officially declare the middle segment of the Gallatin River as an impaired waterway under the federal Clean Water Act. Once a waterway is deemed “impaired,” as the Gallatin is, the State can begin to develop a science-based, enforceable plan and use planning and land use tools to clean-up and reduce excessive pollution. This clean-up process will not only guide effective pollution control, but will also provide regulatory certainty for businesses and development.
In a major victory for our river, the DEQ made a preliminary finding this June that algae levels are threatening the health of aquatic life and the recreational experience of the Gallatin River, and therefore merits an impairment designation with a clean-up plan. Now is the time for everyone who values a healthy Gallatin to speak up in support of DEQ’s preliminary determination to list the middle segment as an impaired waterway to ensure a science-based plan is developed, necessary pollution reductions occur, and our river is restored to health.
We are encouraged the DEQ took the right preliminary step, and believe it is equally important that the agency identify nitrogen and phosphorus nutrients as the primary driver of our river’s impairment, not just the algal blooms themselves. Reducing unhealthy levels of nutrients in the Gallatin will limit the potential for algal blooms in the future.
The Gallatin River is part of our way of life, and deserves to be protected now and for future generations. An opportunity for public comment on the preliminary impairment designation is now open on DEQ’s website through August 22. Learn more and access suggested comment material at the websites of any of the undersigned groups.
Guy Alsentzer is the executive director of Upper Missouri Waterkeeper. David Brooks is the executive director of Montana Trout Unlimited. Kristin Gardner is the chief executive and science officer of the Gallatin River Task Force. Sierra Harris is the climate change coordinator of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition. Scott Bosse is the northern Rockies director for American Rivers.