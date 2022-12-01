As city politics churned throughout the COVID-19 declaration, on-street paid parking seeped into the forefront of revenue generating priorities and has remained a constant city commission agenda item for the last two years. An independent consulting group was retained during the economic boomerang of 2021 to evaluate the parking environment in Downtown Bozeman resulting in an “85% rule” assumption, an industry standard to determine the need for more parking supply, which Bozeman supposedly “met.” Walker Consultants Assessment and Pro Forma provided a blueprint of justification for the city to move forward with proposing on-street paid parking as a revenue source to pay for a second municipal parking garage in order to solve the supply deficit. It was only recently in fall of 2022 that the cost of this second municipal parking garage was publicly released. The city determined the cost of this proposed garage to be $17.5 million, a number that is far-fetched to attain, particularly if referencing Walker Consultants projections of net operating income from on-street paid parking. This raises a vital question: How would on-street parking revenue stream realistically fund the development of this project within a reasonable amount of time to alleviate the bottleneck supply issue that the downtown area is currently facing?
As it stands today, downtown community engagement on this topic from employees, residents, business and property owners has been low, with roughly 100 participants to date and little to no transparency on the selection process. Throughout 2022, on-street paid parking has accelerated as a priority to be voted on until recently, when the Downtown Business Partnership was granted time to establish a private working group to balance the input of opinions, overseen by a city hired facilitator who will help determine the outcome of this one-sided pursuit. Although only a very short period of time was granted the DBP to engage more community members, it is anticipated that the vote for on-street paid parking will be help on Nov. 22, two days before Thanksgiving. An extremely inconvenient time for any local who may want to attend or testify in front of city commission.
Generational natives of Bozeman have witnessed first-hand the exponential economic success and growth of downtown, sustainably driven by a bottom-up approach to policy change, resulting in a micro- empire of flourishing establishments. Without the dedication of the community, there would be no downtown culture. Economic vitality is a reflection of the locals’ efforts and their innate love for preserving this culture, in partnership with the city, who have collectively created the renowned destination for locals and tourists that downtown Bozeman is today. Sadly, this politically inclined symbiotic relationship is deteriorating, as seen through the divisive agenda of on-street paid parking. Multiple sources have proven that the consensus of the people is in opposition to on-street paid parking and yet the voice of the people has and is continuing to be deflected by those officials who have been elected by the community of Bozeman and who choose the fate of the cultural essence of downtown Bozeman. A bottom-up community driven approach cannot be emphasized enough as the most neutral path to optimality, and frankly, to a brighter future for fiscal abundance and responsibility.