Just this past week on Tuesday, June 8, the Antiquities Act celebrated its 115th anniversary. Lots of folks aren’t aware of this act of Congress which enables the sitting president’s ability to create national monuments from federal lands in order to preserve significant natural, cultural, or scientific features. For us in Montana, we’ve been lucky enough to have some of our most iconic and culturally important shared public lands protected in perpetuity as national monuments for generations to enjoy.
As President Theodore Roosevelt — who signed the Antiquities Act into law — so astutely stated, “It is not what we have that will make us a great nation; it is the way in which we use it.” Montana is chock full of cultural and historical sites that are not only beautiful and offer boundless recreational opportunities but are also core to the story of our lands and the people who have moved across them for generations.
From Native American trading posts to remnants of exploration by early European explorers to sites of battlefields where many lost their lives, national monuments hold the tales of our Montana past. Through the Antiquities Act, we can use these shared, great lands of our nation to not only celebrate and draw inspiration from our past, but to also learn from it so we can create a better tomorrow.
In Montana, some of our most iconic landscapes — full of rich, historic, and cultural significance — have been designated as national monuments. The Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument is not only a great place to paddle your canoe, go bird watching, or spend spring nights camping under the stars. It’s also the route that Meriwether Lewis and William Clark took when traveling across Montana, and it has remained largely unchanged in the 200 odd years since their exploration.
In an era of rapid development and increasing population, spots of striking natural beauty and also cultural importance that haven’t been developed with homes or businesses or ranches is almost unheard of. Thanks to the Antiquities Act, Montanans will hold this invaluable asset forever.
This summer, the Mountain Mamas are going on a summer road trip to visit each of our national monuments and national historic sites across Montana. We’ll be connecting with families along the way and who live and work in each of the border communities close to our shared public lands. We hope you’ll follow along on our website at www.mtnmamas.org as we share the not-to-miss trails and slices of pie as we celebrate this 115th Antiquities Act anniversary.
Our national monuments like the hills of the Little Bighorn Battlefield, the sandstone petroglyphs of Pompeys Pillar, and the calm eddies of the grand Missouri River are integral to who we are as Montanans. Thanks to Teddy Roosevelt to putting this forward-thinking law into motion, and to the other Presidents who have inked protection for our country’s 85 national monuments. We tip our hats to you.
