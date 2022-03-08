When I was growing up I found refuge camping and mountain biking in the woods. My single mother couldn’t afford vacations or even a membership to the public swimming pool, but we could go camping. And those early days spent exploring nature pretty much shaped my life’s trajectory.
Which is why I want to respond to a recent guest column about my desire to bring a new camping opportunity to others. “Respond” may be the wrong word, because I agree with a lot of what the column shared.
It shared the writer’s desire to keep one of our most precious resources, the Gallatin River, protected. And I couldn’t agree more.
My childhood years camping and mountain biking inspired me to find a way to make a living working with nature, so I became an arborist and at 21, I started Bozeman Tree Service, spending the next 22 years helping my clients to take care of their trees and landscaping.
During those years, I married and became of father of two sons. And my wife and I have made it our mission to introduce our kids to the glory of remote camping, and the need to respect and care for our most precious resource.
So yes, I agree with the writer of the opinion, we all need to be asking the right questions to ensure all owners of riverfront land is properly stewarded. He’s right not to want Bozeman to turn into a Moab, Utah. And he is also right when he said, that, “Sadly, far too many recreationists take without giving anything back.” Which ironically, is one of the reasons we’re excited about River Bend. The entire concept is based on the connection between recreation and stewardship.
My only struggle with the opinion is the leaps made based on assumptions, not facts. In all candor, as much as I understand passion, I believe putting out your beliefs should be grounded in truth, not assumptions or opinions. I truly wish he would have just talked with me. Asked me questions. Then he would have found out that we have a lot more in common than not.
Every manmade structure and development on the Gallatin, from outside the Park to Three Forks, can potentially damage the ecosystem. That’s why it’s important to know the intent of single homeowners and developers alike. And knowing their intent comes from listening to them. Having a dialogue.
Our approach to River Bend comes from the same motivation that led me to becoming an arborist, and I want to share that with visitors to the campground. I stand by “Recreation Encourages Conservation.” Especially when it comes with guidance.
We do not use the words, “Connect and Protect” because they sound good together. We use them because they sum up our intent and the experience we want to provide. All I am asking is that people come to the source, to me, to learn about my plans and intent, instead of sharing what they think they know. Thank you.