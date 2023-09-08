Let the news come to you

In a recent opinion piece, Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning claims her agency has a renewed focus on land health. However, she fails to make even a single mention of the most pervasive land-health problem the agency faces: livestock-caused ecological destruction across broad swaths of the western United States.

The Bureau’s land-health problems are well-known. A 2022 analysis by Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility shows that the agency is far behind in completing legally-required land-health assessments over the past two decades. We see that of the lands that BLM has assessed, 50 percent are failing to meet even the minimum standards of rangeland health. BLM says that millions of acres do not meet their land health standards and that livestock grazing use is the leading cause. Livestock are responsible for 72% of degraded conditions on the public lands that BLM has thus far evaluated.

Under federal regulations, the Bureau official responsible for the lands that are failing to meet land health standards must take action before the next grazing season to correct the problems. Instead, the Bureau seems determined to bury the problems and Director Stone-Manning doesn’t seem to be doing anything about it. We know Director Stone-Manning knows the extent of the impacts of grazing. BLM has its data, and we have told her in multiple meetings over the last two years, yet her recent opinion piece glosses over this enormous problem. In fact, the Bureau recently shelved the long promised grazing regulations revision which may have addressed some of these problems in favor of a closed-door process that excludes the public from any chance to participate in whatever policy changes the agency might make.

Erik Molvar is executive director of Western Watersheds Project. Chandra Rosenthal is Rocky Mountain director for Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility. George Nickas is executive director of Wilderness Watch. Timothy Coleman is executive director of Kettle Range Conservation Group.

