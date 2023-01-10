Let the news come to you

The 68th Montana Legislature is officially in session. As Senate leadership, we’re excited to see Senate Republicans getting to work on enacting conservative policy for our state.

The last time the Legislature met, we successfully passed a conservative balanced budget, cut taxes for individuals and businesses, secured our Second Amendment rights, invested in public access to public lands and high speed broadband, and passed legislation to protect the unborn and further secure our elections. We also put a constitutional amendment on the ballot to ensure Montanans’ electronic communications are protected from government intrusion, which voters overwhelming adopted in November’s election.

Since the last legislative session, three major things have happened that will impact the current session in big ways. The first is that Montana now has a record budget surplus in the neighborhood of $2 billion. The second is that Montana’s housing market went from very hot in certain areas to completely unaffordable and unsustainable across much of the state. The third is that voters elected a supermajority of Republicans to the Legislature, something that had never happened before.

Sen. Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, is the president of the Montana Senate. Sen. Ken Bogner, R-Miles City, is the president pro tempore and Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, is the senate majority leader.

