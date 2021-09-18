Guest column: Tester faces a choice on Montana's energy economy By Senator Duane Ankney Guest Columnist Sep 18, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Senator Duane Ankney Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hidden away deep within the massive, $3.5 trillion Congressional budget package is a ticking time bomb for Montana’s economy. The innocuous sounding Clean Energy Payment Program (CEPP) is actually the left’s latest scheme to eliminate affordable, reliable fossil fuel energy. If they are successful, we’ll all pay more and at the same time the reliability of our electricity grid will be diminished. Worse, energy-producing states like Montana will pay the price in terms of lost jobs and economic output.The CEPP is one of the most significant changes to our nation’s energy policy in decades. Yet it’s being given the bare minimum of legislative scrutiny and debate as part of a bloated, omnibus bill. Most Americans aren’t even aware that a massive restructuring of our energy supply is being contemplated by Washington.The CEPP is aimed primarily at fully eliminating our nation’s fleet of coal-fired generators, including Colstrip. The proposal would also have drastic impacts on oil and gas development, another lynchpin of Montana’s economy. No one knows how all of that energy would be replaced. While wind and solar can fill some part of the deficit, their obvious limitations exclude them from being used as baseload power.Already in the West, power regulators have been raising alarm bells about looming shortfalls in electricity supply. Thousands of megawatts of generation have been retired in recent years, far outpacing the buildout of new generation assets. We’re already seeing the impacts with rolling blackouts in California and Texas. These types of outages could become commonplace under the Democrats’ new plan.For someone who has advocated for Montana’s energy industry for years, the situation we’re in today is truly an embarrassment. With more coal than anywhere else on Earth, Montana used to be an energy exporter. We’re now on the path to having to rely on imported electricity just to keep our lights on. Make no mistake, relying on imported electricity exposes Montanans to an incredible amount of risk. Being at the mercy of the Western energy market means that we could see significant price spikes. We’re in competition with California, Oregon, and Washington, among other states. And we’ll be competing for a diminishing supply of resources as more generators will be forced offline.In Montana, agriculture and natural resources depend on low-cost dependable electricity. Under CEPP we would have neither.A radical remaking of our energy supply also undermines our national security and international competitiveness. China continues to add to their coal fleet—they recognize that economic growth hinges on affordable, reliable power. By intentionally increasing the cost of our energy, the United States would be surrendering our competitiveness at a time when we should be aggressively challenging the Chinese.And what does the CEPP accomplish? Not much beyond some good feelings for leftists. It’s an incredibly expensive proposal on every American citizen and would result in no discernable effect on climate change. No one wants to cheer up Greta Thunberg more than I do, but I’m not willing to destroy jobs and hurt American families to do it.Sen. Tester is a key figure on this issue. He is in a central position to prevent the CEPP from being included in the final budget package. Whether it’s included or not is a choice that is up to him. If he chooses not to do so, a Colstrip closure is squarely his fault. If he chooses not to do so, he’s responsible for thousands of jobs lost in Montana’s energy sector.Montana sent Sen. Tester to Washington to fight for us. Let’s hope he chooses to do so. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Senator Duane Ankney is the chairman of the Montana Senate Energy Committee. He represents Senate District 20 and lives in Colstrip. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Montana Clean Energy Payment Program Natural Resources Tester Economics Politics Finance Commerce Economy Recommended for you More from this section Cady, Katharine "Katie" Posted: 27 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: Cunningham the right leader for the city of Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: We all must oppose anti-constitutional thinking Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Senate should pass bill to restore Voting Rights Act Posted: Sep. 17, 2021 Letter to the editor: Officials putting politics ahead of saving lives Posted: Sep. 17, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Was the city of Bozeman right to delay its return to in-person meetings? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back