Working as the Yellowstone Program Manager for National Parks Conservation Association, (NPCA) I have the honor of leading our organization’s work around the 150th commemoration of America’s first national park. When thinking about what role NPCA would play and what this meant to me personally I immediately thought of park history and my family. I have a unique connection to the park, my family’s first visit to Yellowstone was in 1923. It was a place my family sought out generation after generation.
My grandparents were in Yellowstone when they found out my oldest brother had passed away, my parents would often spend their wedding anniversary at the Lake Hotel, and it was a childhood of loading up in a 1951 Nash Rambler for the long hot drive from southeast Texas to Old Faithful that led my dad and uncle out to Wyoming to build lives and raise families.
Personally, growing up in Wyoming, we spent time in the park as kids, but it took years for the park to hold the same reverence that it did for generations before me. I fell into that category of person that grew up close to Yellowstone who would go years without passing through. However, my position has shifted since coming to work with NPCA, the ability to work on issues that protect and enhance a place that has meant so much to my family gives me an enormous sense of pride. While the commemoration provides an opportunity to tell my family’s hundred-year history of America’s first national park, what does that mean for advocacy?
In approaching this year and in my role as a park advocate, I considered the opportunity to address the fact that Yellowstone saw nearly 5 million tourists last year, shattering previous records, and how such tourism is fundamentally altering gateway communities, displacing longtime residents, and turning tightknit communities into resort towns. The anniversary could also be used to discuss recent attacks on Yellowstone’s famed wildlife — an unprecedented number of wolves are being shot on the park’s northern border, conflicts with grizzlies are on the rise and our national mammal continues to be treated like livestock when they leave the confines of Yellowstone’s invisible boundary. Connecting all these topics and beyond, however, is the opportunity to dive deeper, to the roots of this place that we call Yellowstone National Park.
For many of the 27 Tribes with connections to these lands that go back more than 12,000 years, this anniversary is a reminder that they were pushed out of a landscape that was revered, not feared, that provided valuable resources that could not be found anywhere else.
The historical relationship between Yellowstone National Park and Indigenous people should be acknowledged. There was a concerted effort by the US Government to wipe clean the rich and beautiful history of Native Americans from the lands now known as Yellowstone. Lies were told that downplayed the importance Yellowstone played in the lives of Indigenous peoples, stories were created that ensured tourists felt safe to come and see “America’s best idea.” A not so invisible border was created that kept Tribal members from reconnecting with a landscape that played such an important role to their ancestors.
To date, the most meaningful part of my job at NPCA has been the discussions and work with our Tribal partners to determine what “Revealing a Presence” means for Yellowstone. These conversations have been inspiring, they have not always been comfortable, but they help me understand how important it is working with Tribal partners and park staff to ensure that Yellowstone is celebrated not just for its wildlife and geological beauty but also for its deep cultural history as well.
We all have a story that ties each one of us to Yellowstone, whether your story is 12,000 years old, 100 years old or just beginning. Yellowstone is the heart and soul of the landscape we call home; it deserves to be celebrated, but celebrated in a way that tells the whole story.