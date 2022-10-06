Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

In the wake of last week’s school board meeting, Bozeman students and teachers are set to lose access to vital support for sex education. Unless our state can define the bounds of Senate Bill 99, a vague piece of legislation pushed out by the 2021 Legislature, students and teachers across the state will remain caught in a web of bureaucracy and censorship.

For 25 years, Bridgercare has provided expert sexual health education in our community — including in our public schools. This has long been a strong partnership; teachers who wanted to provide their students with comprehensive, high-quality sex ed, but weren’t experts themselves, were able to lean on us to bridge that knowledge gap. Students, living through the challenges that come with puberty and adolescent relationships, were provided with nonjudgmental, compassionate, medically accurate resources to help them navigate those tricky waters. But new regulations have effectively ended this partnership, as Bozeman Schools are now wary of partnering with any outside organization for fear of running afoul of SB 99.

SB 99, according to the sponsor of the bill, was meant to do two things: first, require parental notification on sex ed and provide opportunities to opt their children out; second, bar abortion providers from teaching in schools. It had been standard practice on Bridgercare’s end to provide advanced notification and curriculum transparency, and Bridgercare does not provide abortions — so we felt that SB 99 would have little effect on our education efforts.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Stephanie McDowell is the Executive Director of Bridgercare, a nonprofit sexual and reproductive health clinic that has served southwest Montana for 50 years.

Tags

Recommended for you