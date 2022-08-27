Let the news come to you

Commemorations culminated this week around the 150th year of Yellowstone National Park, an unparalleled landscape that I have been so fortunate to explore and share with my family.

But the park’s hot springs and wildlife are just a piece of this incredible place and the story it tells. There are at least 27 tribal nations with historic connections to what is now Yellowstone National Park. Their history goes back more than 10,900 years. But these Indigenous peoples were pushed out of their traditional lands when the park was created in 1872, a move the National Park Service and the nation continue to grapple with to this day. Many of those traditional stories have been long overlooked — and all too many visitors have come and gone without learning fully about the park’s past.

For both our country and the National Park Service, we must continue to recognize and learn from the past and honor the culture and history residing on these lands.

Theresa Pierno is President and CEO of the National Parks Conservation Association.

