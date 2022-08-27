Commemorations culminated this week around the 150th year of Yellowstone National Park, an unparalleled landscape that I have been so fortunate to explore and share with my family.
But the park’s hot springs and wildlife are just a piece of this incredible place and the story it tells. There are at least 27 tribal nations with historic connections to what is now Yellowstone National Park. Their history goes back more than 10,900 years. But these Indigenous peoples were pushed out of their traditional lands when the park was created in 1872, a move the National Park Service and the nation continue to grapple with to this day. Many of those traditional stories have been long overlooked — and all too many visitors have come and gone without learning fully about the park’s past.
For both our country and the National Park Service, we must continue to recognize and learn from the past and honor the culture and history residing on these lands.
Actions around renaming Yellowstone and beyond have been a priority under the leadership of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. Last fall, Secretary Haaland created a new process for reviewing and replacing offensive names on public lands with names that honor Native Americans who inhabited those lands. And Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly is fostering discussions and supporting changes that will help visitors better understand the history of the land and all who still call it home.
While this evolution within and outside of the park will take time and partnerships with tribal nations and many others, signs of progress are promising.
Recently, Yellowstone officials renamed Mount Doane to First Peoples Mountain. This important change, approved unanimously by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, responds to numerous calls to action over the years, including a letter delivered in 2017 by Chief of the Piikani First Nation Stanley Grier and signed by several tribal leaders. The letter pointed out that Mount Doane honored a man that tribes view as a war criminal, and Hayden Valley a man who supported the genocide of Indigenous people.
New for this summer, visitors to Old Faithful can explore the Tribal Heritage Center, where Native American artists, scholars and other speakers will discuss and demonstrate their vision for revealing a more permanent tribal presence in the park.
And while temporary in nature, Mountain Time Arts’ “Yellowstone Revealed” project in the park stands to leave a long-lasting impact. Tribal members Dr. Shane Doyle (Apsáalooke), Patti Baldes (Northern Arapaho/Northern Paiute), Dean Nicolai, (Bitterroot Salish) Tim Ryan (Salish) and Ren Freeman, (Eastern Shoshone) are among those leading efforts within and outside of the park boundaries.
Through this weekend, 12 teepee lodges and 15 teepee rings will be erected in Madison Junction. The project represents the 27 Tribes affiliated with the lands and signifies a new era of Indigenous inclusion and representation in Yellowstone. Through August 28, seven teepees, illustrating the resiliency of Indigenous people will be on display and lit up nightly at the Roosevelt Arch. And earlier this week, Patti Baldes’ “REMATRIATE” project showcased buffalo sculptures made of willow branches, brought to life by dancers from the Wind River reservation.
As Shane Doyle rightly stated, “the world’s first national park, and what many have called America’s Best Idea, will commemorate its 150th birthday in the spirit of unity and the best idea will get that much better.”
And with the leadership of tribal nations as well as the Park Service and allies near and far, indeed it will be. And we will all be better for it.
