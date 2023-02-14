Sen. Ken Bogner

One of my top priorities this legislative session is strengthening Montana’s position against hostile foreign nations like China. National security is primarily a responsibility of the federal government, but as a Marine who served in Iraq, I believe elected officials at all levels of government should be improving our security.

One thing we can do at the state level is work to keep our adversaries out of our critical infrastructure. My Senate Bill 203 prohibits foreign adversaries from buying or leasing things like telecommunications equipment, transmission lines, and oil refineries in Montana. Unlike other states that are pursuing similar legislation, I’m also taking it a step further by including agricultural land as critical infrastructure.

I’ve included agricultural land in my bill for two primary reasons. One is that agriculture is critical to Montana’s economy and our food security. The second is that sensitive sites in our state, like Malmstrom Air Force Base’s nuclear missiles, are surrounded by rural farm and ranch land. China recently purchased 300 acres of farm land near Grand Forks Air Force Base next door to us in North Dakota, raising alarm bells in Washington, D.C., national security circles about potential espionage.

Sen. Ken Bogner, R-Miles City, is the President Pro Tempore of the Montana Senate and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

