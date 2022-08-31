Let the news come to you

During the 2021 Legislature, we set a budget to adequately fund state government operations. It turns out that the state treasury received a lot more tax revenue than we projected. In almost every area, tax receipts have exceeded our expectations. The cause of that can be debated, but it does not change the fact the state is sitting on an estimated $1.5 billion cash surplus. That surplus is in addition to over $800 million in rainy day funds. This leaves your elected leaders with a very important decision: should the surplus go back to the taxpayers now or should the state government keep it on hand to spend it as the government sees fit?

We are calling for a special session of the Legislature in September to give $900 million in rebates to taxpayers and pay off $100 million of the state’s existing debt. The Democrats’ legislative leaders agree that we have a billion-dollar surplus, but, predictably, they have proposed that the Legislature and the governor use $750 million for new government spending.

So, you might hear different narratives on how to handle such a large surplus, but no matter how anyone spins it, the question is still the same: do you get your money back or does the government get to keep it to expand government programs? When you hear anyone say “wait until the Legislature meets in January to decide what to do with the surplus,” understand that is code for “we want to use the surplus to start new government programs.”

Rep. Bill Mercer is a Republican from Billings. Rep. Matt Regier is a Republican from Kalispell. Sen. Greg Hertz is a Republican from Polson. Sen. Dan Bartel is a Republican from Lewistown.

