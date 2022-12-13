Let the news come to you

The Buffalo Field Campaign (BFC) was founded 25 years ago by Lakota leader Rosalie Little Thunder and media activist Mike Mease. We’ve adhered closely to our indigenous roots ever since, judging all of our decisions, whether in the field or in the media, by one simple standard: what is best for wild buffalo?

Our organization is now led by an environmental scientist from the Nez Perce Tribe, James Holt, who’s a leader in asserting his tribe’s treaty rights: first, for fishing Snake River Salmon; and then, to restore traditional hunting of wild buffalo in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

The Nez Perce tribe ‘resurrected’ the functionally extinct Coho Salmon in the Snake River by asserting their treaty rights to fish, and applying traditional ecological knowledge where fisheries biologists had failed. As acknowledged by the responsible federal agency, “Few places in the world can say they have brought back a lost salmon run, but the determined work of the Nez Perce Tribe has done exactly that.”

Tom Woodbury is the director of communications for the Buffalo Field Campaign.

