As the director of the Montana WWAMI Medical Education Program at Montana State University (MSU), I have the great pleasure of overseeing a cohort of 30 Montana residents starting each year in the medical school partnership between MSU and the University of Washington School of Medicine.
I supervise these 30 students throughout the 18-month Foundations Phase that they complete in Bozeman, but I also enjoy the opportunity to interact with them from the moment they interview for admission, all the way through their graduation four years later.
The Foundations Phase is the time where students learn the fundamentals of science that underpin all of medicine. Divided into blocks of about 6 weeks each that integrate all the sciences relevant to an organ system, students learn how each system works and how to diagnose and treat disorders.
At the same time, students participate in weekly clinical days, either one-on-one with local primary care physicians or in groups of five with a physician faculty mentor to learn what being a physician is actually like.
A key to the success of the Foundations Phase is having a small class of 30 students taught in their home state. This allows students to build close-knit relationships with their classmates (many of which will go on to become Montana physicians themselves), and get to know their faculty well. Most of our faculty know each student by name, and are extensively available outside of class time. Students also benefit from significant dedicated time with their physician mentors and form meaningful advising relationships.
After Foundations, students enter the Patient Care Phase of their education. Twelve students from the class of 30 participate in the Targeted Rural Underserved Track program (TRUST), where they are paired with a rural and/or underserved Montana community. The TRUST students spend eight weeks at these sites during the Foundations Phase, and then spend five to six months in the next phase learning from physicians who have chosen rural and underserved practice as their career.
The remaining students can complete most of their clinical training in either Billings, Bozeman or Missoula. They also have the opportunity to do clinical rotations throughout the state and the five-state WWAMI region, including in Seattle. Most students prefer to stay in Montana as much as they can, which is a good thing.
The way I see it, the more time our students spend in Montana, the more connections they build with the communities they serve, the more connected they are with our state, and the more likely that they will want to come back to Montana to practice medicine.
For 50 years, Montana’s medical school, Montana WWAMI, has helped bolster our physician pipeline. Over 350 of our medical students have studied, trained and eventually practiced medicine in our state and many more are in the pipeline.
When students are learning from physicians here in Montana, they are learning from role models who have chosen to practice here. It’s a different lifestyle than being in a big city academic medical center. It’s a different type of practice, and we want our students to be exposed to that.
Thanks to the support of Montana legislators who have supported Montana WWAMI since its inception in 1973, we can continue our mission to improve the health of Montanans by educating future physicians dedicated to providing care for communities across the state.
We are looking forward to the next 50 years of supporting the Montana physician pipeline.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Martin Teintze, Ph.D. has been teaching the WWAMI students at Montana State University for over 30 years and serves as director of WWAMI Medical Education Program at MSU. Martin loves interacting with the students that keep the Montana WWAMI program strong and growing.