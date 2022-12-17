Let the news come to you

As the director of the Montana WWAMI Medical Education Program at Montana State University (MSU), I have the great pleasure of overseeing a cohort of 30 Montana residents starting each year in the medical school partnership between MSU and the University of Washington School of Medicine.

I supervise these 30 students throughout the 18-month Foundations Phase that they complete in Bozeman, but I also enjoy the opportunity to interact with them from the moment they interview for admission, all the way through their graduation four years later.

The Foundations Phase is the time where students learn the fundamentals of science that underpin all of medicine. Divided into blocks of about 6 weeks each that integrate all the sciences relevant to an organ system, students learn how each system works and how to diagnose and treat disorders.

Martin Teintze, Ph.D. has been teaching the WWAMI students at Montana State University for over 30 years and serves as director of WWAMI Medical Education Program at MSU. Martin loves interacting with the students that keep the Montana WWAMI program strong and growing.

